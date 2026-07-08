Sunbonnet Sue’s show to return in August

The Sunbonnet Sue Quilt Club brings back its full annual show on Aug. 7-8 at Sequim Community Church. Organizers took a year off in 2025 for the full show, pictured in 2024, and plan to hang all quilts for this year’s show, they said.

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The Sunbonnet Sue Quilt Club’s raffle quilt has tickets available at A Stitch in Time Quilt Shoppe in Sequim and other businesses leading up to the club’s quilt show Aug. 7-8 at Sequim Community Church.

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After a one-year hiatus, Sunbonnet Sue Quilt Club members bring back their annual quilt show in early August.

Prior to the break, the group held its show during Sequim Lavender Weekend, the third weekend in July, but organizers opted for a new weekend and location. It’s now set to run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 at Sequim Community Church, 950 N. Fifth Ave., in Sequim. Suggested admission is a donation of $10.

This year’s Featured Artist is Beverly Bieghle with a story on her work to come in a future Sequim Gazette issue.

Despite the hiatus in 2025, Vicki Naumann was named Featured Artist and had quilts displayed in A Stitch in Time Quilt Shop in Sequim.

This year’s show will feature a wide variety of styles, shapes and colors with all quilts displayed on hanging racks to allow visitors to see each quilt in its entirety, organizers said.

Categories of hand and machine quilted quilts include categories of traditionally pieced, modern, applique, art, and scrappy with visitors asked to vote for their favorites. Club members with the Peninsula Art Quilters will also display placemats celebrating Sunbonnet Sue’s 40th anniversary and challenge quilts they’ve set for themselves.

A Quilters Boutique also returns with handmade items from club members and sales supporting community projects through the nonprofit organization.

This year’s Raffle Quilt “Something Blue” continues to be on display at various businesses and at club meetings at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Sequim Masonic Lodge. Limited one dollar tickets also support the club’s community projects.

See the quilt at A Stitch in Time Quilt Shop from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, July 10, Friday, Aug. 14, and Friday, Sept. 11; Coastal from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 18, and 25; Sequim Farmers and Artisans Market from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 and Sept. 5; and Swain’s in Port Angeles from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. Organizers said if the limited tickets sell out, then future appearances will be canceled.

The first quilt show was held in 1989 at Sequim High School and since then it’s been held at various venues and times. Past and present club members celebrated Sunbonnet Sue’s 40th anniversary on April 8 with photo-ops, a fashion show, food and conversation.

The club was founded on April 30, 1986 with about a dozen women meeting inside a home before moving to larger venues over the years, settling at the Sequim Masonic Lodge in the early 1990s.

They continue to meet there starting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 700 S. Fifth Ave.

For more about the Sunbonnet Sue Quilt Club and its show, visit sunbonnetsuequiltclub.org.