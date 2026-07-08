Sequim psychiatric treatment clinic set for Aug. 26 grand opening

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ A grand opening for Jamestown Salish Seasons is set for Aug. 26 with the voluntary admission psychiatric evaluation and treatment clinic accepting its first patients on Sept. 28. Patients are anticipated to be only from Clallam and Jefferson counties and tribal citizens of Washington’s recognized tribes, who are experiencing acute psychiatric symptoms such as depression, typically suicidal, and those who cannot meet their basic needs of health and safety due to a psychosis of some kind.

Jamestown Salish Seasons, the voluntary admission psychiatric evaluation and treatment clinic at 706 S. Ninth Ave. in Sequim, is set for a grand opening on Aug. 26 followed by a soft launch for accepting its first patients on Sept. 28.

Earlier this year, the clinic’s Executive Director Matt McKnight said administrators estimated an opening date between July and August, but its opening has been pushed out mostly due to ongoing discussions with the state.

“Jamestown Tribe is doing something pretty bold and different and new right now and for regulators that could be challenging for them to kind of wrap their mind around a brand new system or program,” he said.

“The other aspect of that is that right now with the (state’s) budget shortfalls, it can slow things down significantly. There are other tribes also trying to launch bold and inventive brand new healthcare programs that are facing similar challenges.”

McKnight said they’ve been negotiating with Washington’s major Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) about reimbursement rates as well.

“We’ve solved the major hurdles,” he said. “Everything is moving ahead quite nicely and now it’s full steam ahead, and we’re focused on a hiring ramp up.”

Job Fair set

The tribe has set a Job Fair Career Expo for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at Jamestown Salish Seasons.

They’ll be seeking to fill about 30 positions at the clinic, mostly entry level people, such as custodial maintenance, treatment coordinators, cooks, and recovery specialists.

Other positions will be offered for its other clinics, too.

Specialized positions are currently listed on Salish Seasons’ website jamestownsalishseasons.org/careers/ for four registered nurses and two psychiatric nurse practitioners.

McKnight said in a previous interview they’ll look to have a higher ratio of staff to patients at night to ensure safety and comfort.

Cindy Lowe, a senior adviser for Jamestown, said they’re offering a job fair to “highlight that Jamestown Healthcare (JCARE) has different types of healthcare jobs for people and maybe a little something for everybody.”

“We just thought a job fair would be a fun way to get the word out and be an opportunity for people to come in person and see the facility where they could potentially see themselves working and to do maybe on-site interviews,” she said.

“But we are lucky that we do not struggle to fill positions in our healthcare division.”

Asked why, Lowe said many new staffers say during onboarding interviews that they believe Jamestown is invested in taking care of its patients, the community, and results.

“I think that we just do a really good job taking care of our staff and making it fun and collaborative to work here,” said Shelly Tweter, JCARE marketing and communications manager.

“It really is a great place to work. It’s easy to onboard people because they’re excited to be here and our retention rate is amazing.”

McKnight said there will be a four-week comprehensive training starting Aug. 31.

More about the clinic

Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe leaders broke ground on Jamestown Salish Seasons, or JSS, a $31.25 million project, in October 2024 next to their Jamestown Healing Clinic, a medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinic.

JSS will offer 24/7 care, 365 days a year that requires everyone to be buzzed in or out by staff to enter or exit. The building’s rooms will also be anti-ligature where no objects inside can be used to harm patients or staff.

Patients are anticipated to be only from Clallam and Jefferson counties and tribal citizens of Washington’s recognized tribes, McKnight previously said, who are experiencing acute psychiatric symptoms such as people who are very depressed, typically suicidal, and those who cannot meet their basic needs of health and safety due to a psychosis of some kind.

Patient stays will vary. McKnight previously said stays will tentatively be about two weeks, but noted they’ll be “heavily individualized,” dependent on stabilization. Efforts will be made to ensure patients have good environments and resources before being discharged.

The clinic is the first tribally owned and operated psychiatric evaluation and treatment clinic in the state, JSS administrators said, and it’s also unique for operating on a voluntary intake process as most evaluation and treatment clinics are by involuntary admissions where a patient has been placed on a hold by a designated crisis responder or from a court order.

McKnight said they continue to hear the same message from the community and from tribes that “there is a massive lack of voluntary inpatient health services for those who have mental health problems in Washington State.”

“So, Jamestown is stepping up to the plate to provide that service,” he said.

Administrators previously said they’ve sought a voluntary option because it felt wrong to force people into treatment and because there’s a large lack of voluntary options in Washington.

McKnight has said there are more involuntary options because patients who have a court order or a designated crisis responder hold are guaranteed payment for their stay. For voluntary admissions, he said it’s more complicated because insurance providers may not cover costs.

In a recent interview, McKnight said they’ve negotiated a reimbursement rate based on their annual operating budget for 16 beds that is a “true cost base rate that you need to get per patient per day to pay for the facility, to staff it, to feed the patients, to make sure all patients get medications and treatment services,” he said.

Similarly to the Jamestown Healing Clinic, administrators said they’ll slowly ramp up operations for Salish Seasons.

Korsmo Construction is leading construction with its design by Rice Fergus Miller.

For more information about Jamestown Salish Seasons, contact info@jamestownsalishseasons.org, or visit jamestownsalishseasons.org/.