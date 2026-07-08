Responder Blotter — July 8, 2026

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

Clallam County Fire District 3 reports that from June 28 to July 4, firefighters responded to 178 incidents.

Lift assists and falls are still very prevalent among our local call types, staff report.

One notable call was stopped by alert neighbors who notified 911 that their neighbor’s trailer was on fire. Their actions resulted in the first arriving engine crew pulling the occupant to safety and extinguishing the fire.

Firefighters remind everyone that a summer burn ban is in effect. Campfires two feet by two feet in an approved pit or ring are still allowed at this time. For the latest updates and fire danger status, visit ccfd3.org.

June 27

9:45 a.m. — Burglary, 500 Voice of America Road

10:14 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block of Gilbert Road

12:49 p.m. — Burn complaint, 100 block of Stone Road

1:31 p.m. — Trespassing, 500 block of West Washington St.

June 28

8:14 a.m. — Trespassing, 7300 block of Old Olympic Highway

9:48 a.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of Carlsborg Road

3:10 p.m. — Smoke investigation, intersection of West Brackett Road/ South Ninth Ave.

5:49 p.m. — Explosion, intersection of West Bell St./ South Fifth Ave.

6:24 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 400 block of Eunice St.

6:42 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.

7:56 p.m. — Indecent exposure, 200 block of East Silberhorn Road

11:20 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.

June 29

1:27 a.m. — Weapons discharge, 400 block of Mill Road

6:03 a.m. — Burn complaint, 100 block of Riverside Road

6:25 a.m. — Burn complaint, 4400 block of Woodcock Road

12:01 p.m. — Trespassing, 900 block of East Washington St.

12:12 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of Gold Dust Lane

1:52 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Sunland Drive

2:28 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 100 block of Mockingbird Lane

3:38 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 100 block of Lund Lane

4:03 p.m. — Burn complaint, 100 block of Laura Lane

6:06 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of South Seventh Ave.

7:12 p.m. — Burn complaint, 100 block of Riverside Road

9:42 p.m. — Explosion, intersection of River Road/ Happy Valley Road

June 30

8:50 a.m. — Fireworks violation, 100 block of Dickinson St.

1:11 p.m. — Theft, 1400 block of East Washington St.

3:05 p.m. — Fraud, 260000 block of U.S. Highway 101

9:55 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of North Dunlap Ave.

July 1

9:03 a.m. — Brush fire, 100 block of Cottonwood Lane

9:47 a.m. — Theft, 600 block of West Washington St.

10:43 a.m. — Fraud, 1400 block of Thornton Drive

5:09 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Greywolf Road

8:54 p.m. — Theft, 600 block of West Washington St.

10:49 p.m. — Trespassing, 500 block of Toad Road

July 2

8:20 a.m. — Fraud, 600 block of West Prairie St.

9:53 a.m. — Animal abuse, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

10:23 a.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.

11:37 a.m. — Trespassing, 900 block of North Sequim Ave.

2:11 p.m. — Trespassing, 600 block of West Washington St.

2:48 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 900 block of Kendall Road

4:36 p.m. — Fraud, 500 block of West Hemlock St.

6:59 p.m. — Automobile theft, 100 block of Riverside Road

8:58 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1200 block of West Washington St.

11:08 p.m. — Fireworks violation, intersection of Wilcox Lane/ Woodcock Road

July 3

8:14 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Hereford Lane

3:54 p.m. — Fireworks violation, intersection of Hooker Road/ Pike Place

6:40 p.m. — Trespassing, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

8:31 p.m. — Burn complaint, 200 block of Williamson Road

8:43 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block of West Washington St.

July 4

12:19 a.m. — Fireworks violation, 100 block of Farm Creek Lane *

8:15 a.m. — Disorderly conduct, 100 block of East Fir St.

8:26 a.m. — Burglary, 500 block of South Sequim Ave.

2:12 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 200 block of Williamson Road

2:51 p.m. — Fireworks violation, South Seventh Ave./Silver Frost Drive

3:40 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 100 block of Burnt Mountain Place

4:16 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 1100 block of 3 Crabs Road

5:10 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 250000 block of U.S. Highway 101

6:50 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 300 block of Cascadia Loop

7:06 p.m. — Fireworks violation, intersection of East Seventh St./ South Washington St.

7:38 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 700 block of East Fir St.

8:42 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 400 block of North Ryser Ave.

8:55 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 400 block of West Alder St.

9:46 p.m. — Fireworks violation, intersection of South Sequim Ave./ East Maple St.

9:55 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 400 block of West Fir St.

10:02 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 200 block of South Fifth Ave.

10:03 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 100 block of East Quail Lane

10:16 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 100 block of Dryke Road

10:18 p.m. — Fireworks violation, intersection of East Washington St./ North Blake Ave.

10:20 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 400 block of North Ryser Ave.

11:02 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 1000 block of West Brackett Road

11:03 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 300 block of North Honeycomb Circle

11:07 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 400 block of South Ninth Ave.

11:41 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 300 block of North Honeycomb Circle

* Peninsula Communications reports 73 calls to 911 were reported on July 4 for alleged fireworks violations with 21 reported of those from the Sequim area. Five were reported during the City of Sequim’s annual fireworks show held in Carrie Blake Community Park starting at 10 p.m.