Expensive table stolen from, later returned to Habitat store

Photo courtesy Sarah Ketchum, Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County/ Sarah Ketchum, store manager of Sequim Habitat Boutique, accepts a table that was returned by Sequim Police Officer Abraham Blaylock on Friday, July 17. Sequim and Port Townsend Police Departments worked together to find the table and arrest a woman allegedly linked to the theft.

A 70-year-old Jefferson County woman is in custody after she allegedly stole an expensive table from Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County’s Sequim Habitat Boutique’s front window.

Kristin Estelle Harlan was booked in Clallam County jail on Friday at 5:22 p.m. on a felony charge of theft in the second degree, according to the Clallam County inmate roster.

Sarah Ketchum, the store’s director, said in an interview that an employee was in the front of the store at 154 W. Washington St. around 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15 when the nonprofit’s truck arrived to drop off donations in the back.

She said a woman who had been shopping in the store for about 30 minutes was sitting in a chair near the front of the store when the employee went to check on the truck.

Ketchum said video footage showed that, within seconds of the employee walking away, the woman reached into the front window display and took the hand-carved, wood table. It was priced at $2,000.

This was the first theft at the Sequim shop that employees know of, Ketchum said.

Due to efforts by the Sequim Police Department and the Port Townsend Police Department, with assistance from community members online, the table was recovered.

Sequim officer Abraham Blaylock returned the table to Ketchum on Friday afternoon.

Ketchum said the theft was a surprise because Habitat is a nonprofit that supports affordable housing.

“It’s amazing how the whole community came together (to help),” she said. “It’s amazing how there’s still good people out there.”

As for the table, Ketchum said they’ve placed it on sale through Habitat’s online store. For more information about Habitat’s stores, visit habitatclallam.org/habitat-stores.