Elks hold fourth annual car show during Lavender Weekend

Ninety classic vehicles were on display, according to the Elks’ Magan Waldron.

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Fellowship and fun were part of Saturday’s car show at the Sequim Elks Lodge at 143 Port Williams Road.

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Members of the Sequim Valley Car Club were among those who displayed their classic vehicles at Saturday’s car show hosted by Sequiim Elks. Hamburgers and hotdogs added to the fun.

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The Sequim Elks held their fourth annual car show on Saturday during Sequim Lavender Weekend.

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Sequim Elks Lodge #2642 held its fourth annual car show on Saturday during Sequim Lavender Weekend. The event also served as a membership drive and a fundraiser to help defray medical expenses for 14-year-old Alexis Gierth, who is battling leukemia.

Ninety classic vehicles were on display and about 200 hamburgers were sold along with hotdogs, according to Elks past Exalted Ruler Magan Waldron.

Waldron said that a 50-50 raffle resulted in $687 donated to Gierth and her family in addition to other donations made that day. The Lodge also has a donation bucket inside its building at 143 Port Williams Road, she said. Online donations can be made at supportnow.org/alexis-gierth.

The public is invited to an Elks fundraiser for veterans on Saturday, July 25. For $12, attendees can enjoy pulled pork sliders, beans and cole slaw from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional donations to support veterans will be gratefully accepted.

Waldron emphasized that the Elks Lodge “is a family-friendly establishment.”

“We’re all about community service and community involvement,” she said. “It’s a great place to be.”