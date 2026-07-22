COMMUNITY NEWS — July 22, 2026

Free financial workshop

The Sequim Library, 630 N. Sequim Ave., will host “Money Habits and Values,” a free financial education workshop with the Office of the Washington State Treasurer at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22.

At this one-hour interactive session, attendees can reflect on their spending and saving habits and learn how emotions influence their relationship with money and their financial decisions.

This event is part of the North Olympic Library System’s “Plant a Seed, Read” Summer Reading Program.

For more information, visit NOLS.org/srp, call 360-683-1161, or email Discover@NOLS.org.

Scholarships available for women

Continuing education scholarship applications are available from Soroptimist International of Sequim to qualifying women who live in Sequim or who have attended Sequim High School.

Applicants must have completed 24 semester hours or 30 quarter hours of post-secondary education.

These awards can be used for undergraduate or graduate school.

Applications are available at sisequim.org and are due by Aug. 15.

Behavioral Health Crisis Forum

Community members are invited to attend the Salish Regional Behavioral Health Crisis Forum to learn about mental health and substance use crisis services available in Clallam, Jefferson, and Kitsap counties.

The forum will include updates on current services, recent improvements and future changes, as well as an opportunity for attendees to share feedback on gaps, challenges, and community needs. Attendance is free.

The event will take place Friday, July 24 at John Wayne Marina, 2577 W. Sequim Bay Road in Sequim from noon to 2 p.m.

New hours for DAV

Effective Wednesday Aug. 5 the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) office located at the Sequim Museum administration building, 544 N. Sequim Ave., will have new hours. The office will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday to serve all veterans with claims and information.

Veterans do not have to be a member of the DAV to receive assistance.

For more information, call 360-775-6482.