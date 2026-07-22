LETTERS TO THE EDITOR — July 22, 2026

Worried about you

Democrats, I am worried about you.

What is happening to your party?

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), aka Communists, are taking over, and I barely hear a peep of concern.

Mamdani in New York; Talib in Michigan; George in D.C.; Kiros in Colorado; Chevalier in New York; Raman in Los Angeles; and DSA-doppelganger Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan — the list goes on.

Their policy positions make Bernie Sanders and AOC look like pikers.

Here are some of those policies: social ownership of the economy, universal single-payer healthcare, green new deal, climate “justice,” eliminate the Electoral College, abolish the Senate, neuter the Supreme Court, dissolve prisons, increase taxes, terminate ICE, erase borders, terminate Israel support, free housing for all, free college for all, free pre-K for all.

These people believe America is evil, capitalism is theft, police are the enemy, borders are immoral and every institution has to be decolonized, reimagined or burned down and rebuilt by people with sociology degrees.

Do you believe that?

Is that what our ancestors fought for at Yorktown, Gettysburg and Normandy?

Don’t think they are coming just for Republicans.

They are coming for you, and they hate you.

Your freedom, your wealth, your security and your way of life are at stake this coming election.

Wake up.

Jerry Ludke

Port Angeles

Appreciate support

Our appreciation for Sequim Valley Lions Club’s successful first-time Garage/Plant Sale fundraiser on July 11 comes with many to thank. The weather was perfect and the “if you build it, they will come” community response was amazing.

Sequim Valley Lions have been serving local communities and worldwide charities since 1955. These fundraisers support local Sequim projects like Freedom Ramps, Veteran’s Dinner, vision and hearing screenings, scholarships, Puppy Pilot Program, Sequim Food Bank, Boys and Girls Club, community festivals, and KSQM Program, along with many other needs.

Our list of thanks for this success is extensive for people and organizations. Special thanks to the Elks for a fabulous location, Sequim Prairie Garden Club for plants and tarps, KSQM for public service announcements and interview, Costco for surplus plants and hanging baskets, Melody Morse with tree donations, and Ashley Reddicks for our dahlias.

In addition, we must thank several estate sale donors: TKC Community Consignment, Desert Northwest Nursery and various plant and garage sale donors.

Finally, this could not have happened without Lions and non-Lions who contributed countless volunteer hours. It was a win-win for those who supported this effort. Plants and treasures went to good homes and funds make a difference in our community. We are extremely grateful for Sequim’s involvement and support from our Lions pride.

Co-Chairs Josie Carroll and Marilyn Pulk

Sequim