Scott Nagel, former Lavender Festival director, dies at 73

The former executive director of the Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival and Sequim Lavender Festival has died.

Scott Nagel, 73, died July 13 at his home following a lengthy hospitalization, the Seattle Times first reported July 16.

Nagel organized, directed and produced the Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival in Port Angeles for 23 years, retiring from the role in March 2024. He was also the Lavender Festival’s director from 2004-2010. He also helped organize festivities at Victor’s Lavender Farm in Sequim in recent years.

Nagel is survived by his wife, Karen, and their daughter, Miki.

“We’re very deeply grateful for what Scott did,” Crab Festival Executive Director Rose Thompson said. “He created a legacy event here on the Peninsula. He drew a massive amount of national and international attention to our little neck of the woods.”

The festival’s board sends its thoughts and prayers to the Nagel’s family, Thompson said.

“This is a big loss, and we’re deeply saddened by the news,” she said.

Nagel had been ill for 3 1/2 years, according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for his medical bills, transport home, and now funeral costs.

“Three and a half years ago, Scott’s life changed dramatically when he became gravely ill with a whole-body infection,” the page states at tinyurl.com/PDN-Scott-Nagel. “He spent over five months in Harborview’s ICUs, enduring a grueling 22-hour surgery on his back and spine.”

Nagel suffered medical setbacks during his recovery from surgery, according to the GoFundMe page.

“Scott passed away at home with his family,” the page states.

No services have been planned, according to friends, and those interested in supporting the family with medical expenses can give to the GoFundMe account.

The GoFundMe had raised nearly $17,000 as of July 20.

“He helped create the phenomenal event that (Lavender Festival) is today,” said online campaign organizer Kelly Jo Hill, a friend and former coworker at events, in an interview.

She said so many people know him from different parts of his life.

The Crab Festival donated to Nagel’s GoFundMe account on June 29 and posted about Nagel on its social media page to share the link to the page.

“Some people help build a festival. Others help build a community. Scott Nagel did both,” the social media post states. “Long before thousands of people gathered on the Port Angeles waterfront each October to celebrate fresh Dungeness crab, live music, local businesses and community, Scott was one of the visionaries who helped make it happen. As one of the founders of the Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival — the predecessor to today’s Dungeness Crab Festival — his leadership, dedication and belief in our community laid the foundation for what has become one of the Olympic Peninsula’s signature events.”

“Please keep (Nagel’s) family in your heart,” Hill wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Scott asked for no service. Celebrate his life by listening to music and dancing around the room.”

In addition to his work on the crab festival, Nagel was the executive producer of the Ocean Shores Razor Clam Festival and the Ocean Shores Sand & Sawdust Festival, according to his LinkedIn page. He also worked as the president of Birchhill Enterprises, a special event consulting company focusing on event management, consulting and economic impact.

Nagel also was the executive director of Washington Festivals & Events Association, vice president of the International Festivals and Events Association and executive director of Northwest Folklife, according to his LinkedIn page.

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Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.