Responder Blotter — July 22, 2026

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

July 13

8:54 a.m. — Smoke investigation, 300 block of Wilcox Lane

10:33 a.m. — Smoke investigation, 100 Heron Hill Road

7:26 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.

9:08 p.m. — Weapons discharge, intersection of Lost Mountain Road/ Horizon Hills Road

July 14

6:49 a.m. — Smoke investigation, 200 block of Kitchen-Dick Road

8:11 a.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of West Cedar St.

3:21 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of West Washington St.

5:02 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of 3 Crabs Road

8:00 p.m. — Trespassing, 200 block of Village Lane

8:13 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 100 block of Letha Lane

July 15

12:14 p.m. — Theft, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

2:15 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of West Washington St.

3:30 p.m. — Smoke investigation, intersection of Raintree Lane/ Panorama Blvd.

4:34 p.m. — Brush fire, 1100 block of Diamond Point Road

July 16

7:55 a.m. — Fraud, 1400 block of West Washington St.

10:27 a.m. — Weapons discharge, 200 block of Raintree Lane

1:53 p.m. — Burglary, 250000 block of U.S. Highway 101

9:10 p.m. — Trespassing, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

July 17

12:08 a.m. — Prowler, 400 block of West Hemlock St.

1:23 p.m. — DUI arrest, 1100 block of West Washington St.

5:48 p.m. — Trespassing, 500 block of West Washington St.

9:57 p.m. — Burn complaint, intersection of Fish Hatchery Road/ Taylor-Cutoff Road

July 18

10:14 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of West Hemlock Way

12:32 p.m. — Assault, 600 block of West Washington St.

2:33 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of West Cedar St.

4:55 p.m. — Explosion, 100 block of Atterberry Road

5:23 p.m. — Animal abuse, 100 block of North Blake Ave.