Responder Blotter — July 22, 2026
Published 3:30 am Wednesday, July 22, 2026
The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.
July 13
8:54 a.m. — Smoke investigation, 300 block of Wilcox Lane
10:33 a.m. — Smoke investigation, 100 Heron Hill Road
7:26 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.
9:08 p.m. — Weapons discharge, intersection of Lost Mountain Road/ Horizon Hills Road
July 14
6:49 a.m. — Smoke investigation, 200 block of Kitchen-Dick Road
8:11 a.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of West Cedar St.
3:21 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of West Washington St.
5:02 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of 3 Crabs Road
8:00 p.m. — Trespassing, 200 block of Village Lane
8:13 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 100 block of Letha Lane
July 15
12:14 p.m. — Theft, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101
2:15 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of West Washington St.
3:30 p.m. — Smoke investigation, intersection of Raintree Lane/ Panorama Blvd.
4:34 p.m. — Brush fire, 1100 block of Diamond Point Road
July 16
7:55 a.m. — Fraud, 1400 block of West Washington St.
10:27 a.m. — Weapons discharge, 200 block of Raintree Lane
1:53 p.m. — Burglary, 250000 block of U.S. Highway 101
9:10 p.m. — Trespassing, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101
July 17
12:08 a.m. — Prowler, 400 block of West Hemlock St.
1:23 p.m. — DUI arrest, 1100 block of West Washington St.
5:48 p.m. — Trespassing, 500 block of West Washington St.
9:57 p.m. — Burn complaint, intersection of Fish Hatchery Road/ Taylor-Cutoff Road
July 18
10:14 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of West Hemlock Way
12:32 p.m. — Assault, 600 block of West Washington St.
2:33 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of West Cedar St.
4:55 p.m. — Explosion, 100 block of Atterberry Road
5:23 p.m. — Animal abuse, 100 block of North Blake Ave.