Site Logo

Responder Blotter — July 22, 2026

Published 3:30 am Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

July 13

8:54 a.m. — Smoke investigation, 300 block of Wilcox Lane

10:33 a.m. — Smoke investigation, 100 Heron Hill Road

7:26 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.

9:08 p.m. — Weapons discharge, intersection of Lost Mountain Road/ Horizon Hills Road

July 14

6:49 a.m. — Smoke investigation, 200 block of Kitchen-Dick Road

8:11 a.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of West Cedar St.

3:21 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of West Washington St.

5:02 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of 3 Crabs Road

8:00 p.m. — Trespassing, 200 block of Village Lane

8:13 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 100 block of Letha Lane

July 15

12:14 p.m. — Theft, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

2:15 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of West Washington St.

3:30 p.m. — Smoke investigation, intersection of Raintree Lane/ Panorama Blvd.

4:34 p.m. — Brush fire, 1100 block of Diamond Point Road

July 16

7:55 a.m. — Fraud, 1400 block of West Washington St.

10:27 a.m. — Weapons discharge, 200 block of Raintree Lane

1:53 p.m. — Burglary, 250000 block of U.S. Highway 101

9:10 p.m. — Trespassing, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

July 17

12:08 a.m. — Prowler, 400 block of West Hemlock St.

1:23 p.m. — DUI arrest, 1100 block of West Washington St.

5:48 p.m. — Trespassing, 500 block of West Washington St.

9:57 p.m. — Burn complaint, intersection of Fish Hatchery Road/ Taylor-Cutoff Road

July 18

10:14 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of West Hemlock Way

12:32 p.m. — Assault, 600 block of West Washington St.

2:33 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of West Cedar St.

4:55 p.m. — Explosion, 100 block of Atterberry Road

5:23 p.m. — Animal abuse, 100 block of North Blake Ave.

You Might Like

    Best of Olympic Peninsula

    Best of Olympic Peninsula