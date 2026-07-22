Sports Briefs — July 22, 2026

Port Scandalous Roller Derby hosts a Jello-O Shot Night fundraiser at 9 p.m. Saturday July 25 at Bar N9ne in Port Angeles. The annual fundraiser features the Port Scandalous Tower of Skaters, where teammates stack together for a group photo.

SHS seeks girls swim coach

Sequim High School’s girls swim team seeks a new head coach for the upcoming fall season.

Sequim School District posted the part-time position on July 1 at sequimschools.org/page/careers. According to the school district, pay would range between $4,554-$7,482.

One of the preferred qualifications include previous head coaching experience. Practices and some meets are held at the Sequim YMCA.

The vacancy follows former coaches Sarah Thorson and Cherise Feser stepping down after leading the team in recent years.

Ian Henley, Sequim High School’s athletic director, said last week they haven’t received any official applications yet, but a few people have reached out about applying.

He said this is currently the only vacancy but once school begins they’ll also look for a new Head Fastpitch (softball) coach.

Roller Derby hosts fundraiser

The Port Scandalous Roller Derby league is partnering once again with Bar N9ne, 229 W. First St., in Port Angeles for its annual Jell-O Shot Night fundraiser on Saturday, July 25, starting at 9 p.m.

This year’s fundraiser helps raise funds to help the team travel to Victoria, British Columbia, Canada to take on the Eves of Destruction on Aug. 8. Organizers said they’ve set a goal for years to play in Victoria and the fundraiser helps reduce significant expenses.

The event is 21-plus.

Jell-O Shot Night features the Port Scandalous Tower of Skaters, where teammates stack together for a group photo and each year the tower gets a little bigger, organizers said. For more information, visit portscandalousrollerderby.com.