A&E Briefs — July 29, 2026

Tween movie night at the library

The Sequim Library, 630 N. Sequim Ave., invites tweens in grades 4-7 to make candy sushi while watching the animated movie “Raya and the Last Dragon” (2021, PG) on Friday, July 31, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Participants will create candy sushi using ingredients such as gummy candy, Fruit Roll-Ups and Rice Krispies treats. All materials will be provided at this free event. Parents or guardians may accompany tweens. Visit NOLS.org/events for event information.

This program is part of the “Plant a Seed, Read” Summer Reading Program, running through Aug. 22. Sign up for the reading challenge, earn a T-shirt or tote bag, enter to win prizes and participate in free events.

For more information about the Summer Reading Program, visit NOLS.org/srp, call 360-683-1161, or email Discover@NOLS.org. The Summer Reading Program is supported by local Friends of the Library groups.

‘All The Colors of Summer’ exhibit

Blue Whole Gallery, located at 129 W. Washington St. in downtown Sequim, invites the public to an opening reception on Friday, Aug. 7, celebrating a new summer exhibition titled “All the Colors of Summer.” Featured gallery artists Sheri Whetstine and Nancy Peet will be present during the reception, which will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.. The event is free, and all are welcome.

Whetstine brings two decades of warm glass artistry to the show. Working with flat glass that enters the kiln as one thing and emerges as another, she embraces both the precision of her craft and the happy surprises that heat and time can produce. Her work reflects the spirit of summer itself — its lingering light, saturated color, and the way warmth has a way of changing everything it touches.

Peet is a Sequim-based watercolor artist whose large-scale floral paintings are rooted in a lifelong love of color, organic form, and the natural world. Watercolor’s fluidity and spontaneity allow pigment to flow and bloom in ways that mirror the living subjects she paints. Her goal goes beyond capturing a flower’s appearance; she aims to carry into each canvas the happiness and sense of well-being that flowers bring to our lives.

The exhibition will remain on view through Aug. 31. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit bluewholegallery.com or call 360-681-6033.