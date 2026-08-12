‘Proof’ adds spark, wit, and heart at OTA

Olympic Theatre Arts’ Readers Theatre brings David Auburn’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Proof” to the Gathering Hall at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at 414 N. Sequim Ave. For tickets, visit olympictheatrearts.org.

Organizers of Olympic Theatre Arts’ Readers Theatre say peninsula audiences are in for an “electrifying theatrical experience” as they bring David Auburn’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Proof” to the Gathering Hall for two performances.

The celebrated drama blends sharp humor, emotional twists, and intellectual intrigue into a story that keeps viewers leaning forward until the final moment, organizers write.

Shows will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at 414 N. Sequim Ave. For tickets, visit olympictheatrearts.org.

At the center of “Proof” is Catherine, the daughter of a brilliant but mentally troubled mathematician. As she navigates grief, genius, and the fragile boundaries of trust, she must confront her father’s legacy — and the possibility that she may share more of his extraordinary gifts than she ever expected. Auburn’s writing crackles with wit, warmth, and tension, making “Proof” a modern classic that resonates with anyone who’s ever questioned their own potential.

Organizers said audiences can expect: smart, character-driven storytelling that balances humor with heartfelt emotion, a mystery at the heart of the drama that unfolds piece by piece, and themes of family, identity, and brilliance that linger long after the curtain call.

With its intimate Readers Theatre format, OTA invites viewers to focus on the power of Auburn’s language and the dynamic relationships that make “Proof” unforgettable.