Sequim Super Kid: Liam Hako

At just 10 years old, Liam Hako is already making a big impact at the Boys & Girls Club in Sequim. A fourth grader at Helen Haller Elementary, Liam has been a Club member for the past two years. He is known by staff and peers alike for his positive attitude, helpful nature, and love of sports.

Liam is an active participant in the Club’s Club Scouts program, a leadership opportunity for members who enjoy helping others and taking on responsibility. As a Club Scout, Liam works closely with the Games Room coordinator and assists with a variety of important tasks. From helping run tournaments and activities, to calling kids to programs, using the radio, and checking out games at the Games Room counter, Liam takes pride in supporting daily Club operations. Staff note that he is dependable, eager to help, and always willing to step in where needed.

One of Liam’s standout qualities is how welcoming he is to others. He is especially kind and helpful with new Club members, making sure they understand expectations and feel comfortable in their surroundings. His ability to lead by example and consistently follow Club guidelines earned him a well-deserved honor: Youth of the Month for January.

Outside of the Boys & Girls Club, Liam’s passion for staying active continues. He plays soccer with Sequim Junior Soccer and enjoys anything related to sports. Whether he’s on the field or at the Club, Liam’s enthusiasm for teamwork and physical activity shines through.

Liam Hako is a wonderful example of how the Boys & Girls Club helps young people build leadership skills, confidence, and a sense of community. His helpful spirit and positive energy make the Club a better place for everyone, and there’s no doubt he has a bright future ahead.