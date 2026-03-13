Sequim library to reopen Saturday, March 21

Photo courtesy NOLS/ One of the many new amenities in the Sequim Library, 630 N. Sequim Ave., includes a new Children’s Area.

Swipe or click to see more

Photo courtesy NOLS/ Sequim Library at 630 N. Sequim Ave. will reopen Saturday, March 21 for regular hours after being closed for renovations and expansion.

Swipe or click to see more

Just over two years after closing for renovations, North Olympic Library System staff announced that the refurbished and expanded Sequim Library at 630 N. Sequim Ave. will reopen on Saturday, March 21. Operating hours that day are set for 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

“We have been anticipating this date for a long time and I can’t express how thrilled we are to finally open the doors,” said NOLS Executive Director Noah Glaude in a press release.

“After receiving a permit from the City of Sequim on March 11 allowing us to let the public on site, we’re opening as quickly as possible so people can begin using and enjoying the library.

“We look forward to celebrating with the entire community at a big event during our Summer Reading Program, with live music and other free activities.”

Administrators said this will be a soft opening with a celebratory event to be set for later in the year.

Regular hours resume on Monday, March 23. Those will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

Holds will stop being available from 2-5 p.m. Thursday, March 19 at the Sequim Temporary Library, 609 W. Washington St., Suite 21. Return boxes will remain there 24/7 until March 21.

Materials and library card sign-ups will be available at the Sequim Library starting on March 21 with more to become available in the coming weeks, such as reserving study and meeting rooms, staff said.

Staff will also offer tours of the new building at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. March 24, 26, and 28 starting in the community meeting room. Reservations are not required.

Sequim Library Manager Emily Sly said she can’t wait to see regular patrons and new library users come through the doors for the first time.

“This building was designed for our community based on decades of observing how patrons use their library, whether that’s finding a quiet place to focus, curling up with a good book or attending one of our free events,” she said.

“We’re especially excited about the new children’s area, a dedicated space just for teens, and the variety of free meeting room spaces.”

NOLS staff report that General Contractor Hoch Construction officially broke ground April 24, 2024 on the approximate $10.7 million project. The new space has about 10,000 more square feet with new furnishings, new reading, study, and meeting rooms, and a new outdoor stage.

The library closed on March 10, 2024 to move to the temporary library, which opened on April 1, 2024.

Library staff moved its materials in February 2026 from the temporary library to the renovated library.

They said several building projects remain underway for a few more months as warmer weather comes that won’t interfere with library operations, such as installing a cedar sun shade on the east window wall, irrigation updates, and landscaping.

“While the project took longer than originally planned, we’re very pleased with the craftsmanship Hoch Construction and local subcontractors have brought to the work,” Glaude said.

“We’re proud of the result and confident it will serve Sequim well for many years to come.”

NOLS staff said improving the Sequim Library dates back 25 years to a feasibility study, and a second study 15 years ago, Glaude wrote in a NOLS blog post.

After a 2018 bond measure failed by 1% of the required super majority of 60% to construct a new library, staff and supporters sought different funding and construction plans.

Staff report the new library building was funded through timber revenue, community donations and state grants through NOLS’ capital budget and not the library levy.

For more information about the Sequim Library and operations, visit nols.org.