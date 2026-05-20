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Responder Blotter — May 20, 2026

Published 3:30 am Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

May 10

11:30 a.m. — Wheelchair device ordinance violation, 900 block of East Washington St.

May 11

2:33 p.m. — Theft, intersection of North Second Ave./ West Cedar St.

3:40 p.m. — Smoke investigation, intersection of Liberty Way/ West Sequim Bay Road

9:52 p.m. — Theft, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

May 12

11:12 a.m. — Panhandler solicitation, intersection of Sophus Road/ U.S. Highway 101

11:31 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Elk Loop

May 13

7:50 a.m. — Disorderly conduct, 1200 block of West Washington St.

9:42 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 1900 block of Lotzgesell Road

9:57 a.m. — Vehicle wreck, 1200 block of West Washington St.

11:16 a.m. — Trespassing, 600 block of West Washington St.

11:16 a.m. — Theft, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

1:56 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of Baywood Village

2:10 p.m. — DUI, 100 block of East Washington St.

4:38 p.m. — Theft, 600 block of West Washington St.

May 14

Report not available

May 15

10:17 a.m. — Trespassing, 300 block of South Sunnyside Ave.

1:17 p.m. — Theft, 400 block of East Washington St.

2:18 p.m. — Minor in possession, 600 block of North Sequim Ave.

3:01 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 4000 block of Woodcock Road

8:47 p.m. — DUI arrest, 10000 block of Old Olympic Highway

May 16

11:20 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 2800 block of Kitchen-Dick Road

3:10 p.m. — Vehicle fire, intersection of U.S. Highway 101/ Gardiner Cemetery

9:51 p.m. — DUI arrest, 500 block of Voice of America Road

11:58 p.m. — Fire, power lines down, 100 block of Old Dad’s Road

May 17

11:34 a.m. — Smoke investigation, 500 block of Owls Nest Road

1:09 p.m. — Animal abuse, 600 block of West Washington St.

1:32 p.m. — Theft, 200 block of Wilcox Lane

10:21 p.m. — Indecent exposure, 100 block of Lund Lane

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