Responder Blotter — May 20, 2026

Published 3:30 am Wednesday, May 20, 2026

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

May 10

11:30 a.m. — Wheelchair device ordinance violation, 900 block of East Washington St.

May 11

2:33 p.m. — Theft, intersection of North Second Ave./ West Cedar St.

3:40 p.m. — Smoke investigation, intersection of Liberty Way/ West Sequim Bay Road

9:52 p.m. — Theft, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

May 12

11:12 a.m. — Panhandler solicitation, intersection of Sophus Road/ U.S. Highway 101

11:31 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Elk Loop

May 13

7:50 a.m. — Disorderly conduct, 1200 block of West Washington St.

9:42 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 1900 block of Lotzgesell Road

9:57 a.m. — Vehicle wreck, 1200 block of West Washington St.

11:16 a.m. — Trespassing, 600 block of West Washington St.

11:16 a.m. — Theft, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

1:56 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of Baywood Village

2:10 p.m. — DUI, 100 block of East Washington St.

4:38 p.m. — Theft, 600 block of West Washington St.

May 14

Report not available

May 15

10:17 a.m. — Trespassing, 300 block of South Sunnyside Ave.

1:17 p.m. — Theft, 400 block of East Washington St.

2:18 p.m. — Minor in possession, 600 block of North Sequim Ave.

3:01 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 4000 block of Woodcock Road

8:47 p.m. — DUI arrest, 10000 block of Old Olympic Highway

May 16

11:20 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 2800 block of Kitchen-Dick Road

3:10 p.m. — Vehicle fire, intersection of U.S. Highway 101/ Gardiner Cemetery

9:51 p.m. — DUI arrest, 500 block of Voice of America Road

11:58 p.m. — Fire, power lines down, 100 block of Old Dad’s Road

May 17

11:34 a.m. — Smoke investigation, 500 block of Owls Nest Road

1:09 p.m. — Animal abuse, 600 block of West Washington St.

1:32 p.m. — Theft, 200 block of Wilcox Lane

10:21 p.m. — Indecent exposure, 100 block of Lund Lane