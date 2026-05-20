Responder Blotter — May 20, 2026
Published 3:30 am Wednesday, May 20, 2026
The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.
May 10
11:30 a.m. — Wheelchair device ordinance violation, 900 block of East Washington St.
May 11
2:33 p.m. — Theft, intersection of North Second Ave./ West Cedar St.
3:40 p.m. — Smoke investigation, intersection of Liberty Way/ West Sequim Bay Road
9:52 p.m. — Theft, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101
May 12
11:12 a.m. — Panhandler solicitation, intersection of Sophus Road/ U.S. Highway 101
11:31 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Elk Loop
May 13
7:50 a.m. — Disorderly conduct, 1200 block of West Washington St.
9:42 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 1900 block of Lotzgesell Road
9:57 a.m. — Vehicle wreck, 1200 block of West Washington St.
11:16 a.m. — Trespassing, 600 block of West Washington St.
11:16 a.m. — Theft, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101
1:56 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of Baywood Village
2:10 p.m. — DUI, 100 block of East Washington St.
4:38 p.m. — Theft, 600 block of West Washington St.
May 14
Report not available
May 15
10:17 a.m. — Trespassing, 300 block of South Sunnyside Ave.
1:17 p.m. — Theft, 400 block of East Washington St.
2:18 p.m. — Minor in possession, 600 block of North Sequim Ave.
3:01 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 4000 block of Woodcock Road
8:47 p.m. — DUI arrest, 10000 block of Old Olympic Highway
May 16
11:20 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 2800 block of Kitchen-Dick Road
3:10 p.m. — Vehicle fire, intersection of U.S. Highway 101/ Gardiner Cemetery
9:51 p.m. — DUI arrest, 500 block of Voice of America Road
11:58 p.m. — Fire, power lines down, 100 block of Old Dad’s Road
May 17
11:34 a.m. — Smoke investigation, 500 block of Owls Nest Road
1:09 p.m. — Animal abuse, 600 block of West Washington St.
1:32 p.m. — Theft, 200 block of Wilcox Lane
10:21 p.m. — Indecent exposure, 100 block of Lund Lane