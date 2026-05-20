Local woman channels ‘Yellow Submarine’ for propane tank art

The Beatles, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, the Blue Meanies, and many other characters make appearances on Monika Livingstone’s “Yellow Submarine” mural on her propane tank.

Swipe or click to see more

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ The Beatles, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, the Blue Meanies, and many other characters make appearances on Monika Livingstone’s “Yellow Submarine” mural on her propane tank.

Swipe or click to see more

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ As she progressed, Monika Livingstone realized she wanted more than just the four Beatles on her propane tank inspired by the “Yellow Submarine,” she added multiple characters and images from the animated film.

Swipe or click to see more

Monika Livingstone’s husband Dave White plans to place a periscope with wood, PVC piping, and pea gravel above their “Yellow Submarine” inspired propane tank.

Swipe or click to see more

Using a CD insert, the movie, and online screenshots, Monika Livingstone, a former mural artist, painted her home’s propane tank following the “Yellow Submarine” animated film.

Swipe or click to see more

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Monika Livingstone of Blyn/Gardiner stands by her propane tank she spent about a month designing and painting after feeling inspired by The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine.”

Swipe or click to see more

As we all age, sometimes you have to prove to yourself you can still bring your A game.

For 66-year-old Monika Livingstone of the Blyn/Gardiner area, that meant taking a deep dive into both painting again and her love of The Beatles.

Livingstone, who has lived the last 20 years in the area with her husband Dave White, said she’s done a little bit of everything art-related in her career.

Some of that, she says, has included work for Atari, various tech start-ups, card art for Wizards of the Coast, album covers for a few musicians, and murals for Hollywood Video. She recalls starting to sell her art at age 11 while living in Portland, Oregon.

Nowadays, when she does art, it’s largely for fun with some commission work.

Her husband retired first so they opted to move from Silicon Valley in California to the Olympic Peninsula to be near her now late-parents who at the time lived on Marrowstone Island.

Livingstone grew up in southeast Portland with her father always bringing home and playing records.

“Dad loved all kinds of albums,” Livingstone said.

That included The Beatles.

“I liked most of the music of the 1960s and ‘70s and really had a thing for the Beatles,” she said.

Even decades later, she listens to them daily and when she feels down, she turns to their music, with some of her favorites being “A Hard Day’s Night” and “Help!”

Livingstone said she’s had some surgeries and medical setbacks leading her recent inspiration to be low. However, she’s had it in the back of her mind to do something with the propane tank on the south side of their house.

“I was tired of looking at the boring, white propane tank,” Livingstone said.

She found inspiration online where she spotted artists painting propane tanks, particularly recreating The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine” following their popular song and movie.

“I still love the movie,” Livingstone said. “It came out when I was a kid.”

However, Livingstone said she wanted to go above what she had seen because other examples had The Beatles – John, Paul, George and Ringo – looking through the submarines’ windows.

So late last summer, she started poring over a CD insert, the movie, and screenshots from online.

She spent about two days scrubbing the tank and then used four cans of “Sunshine Yellow” spray paint to cover it.

Livingstone started with painting the four Beatles.

“They looked lonely,” she said, so she added more elements and characters, including the Lord High Mayor and the Blue Meanies.

When she finished the main section of the tank, she wanted more on each end, so she added the Beatles in their alter egos as Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Painting took about a month working off and on, mostly in the mornings, as the sun would become too hot to work in.

Livingstone used paint (Model Master and Humbrol) she picked up from Port Angeles shop Pacific Rim Hobby.

At the later suggestion of a propane company employee who filled their home’s tank, she purchased and used car wax to cover the tank art. In total, Livingstone estimates it cost her about $100 for supplies.

“I felt happy to be painting again,” she said.

The project isn’t quite done though.

White, more of a movie soundtrack fan, he said, came up with the idea of building the submarine’s periscopes on top of the propane tank, similar to how it looks in the animated movie. He plans to attach multiple pieces of piping to a circular piece of wood with a bag filled with pea gravel tacked on underneath. It will rest atop the tank and water should run out of the gravel and be easy to move when the tank needs to be refilled, he said.

Livingstone said her time creating movie actors’ cutouts for Hollywood Video inspired her to pursue the idea of creating the four Beatles as jigsaw cutouts to possibly place against her house facing the propane tank.

She said the project reinstated the feeling that she can still do it.

“We oldies can still do it,” she said.