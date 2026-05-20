City of Sequim hosts ‘A Wheelie Good Day’ and Kids Bike Rodeo biking events

Char Hertel of Port Angeles tries her hand - or rather, feet - at making a pedal-powered smoothie at the City of Sequim’s “A Wheelie Good Day” biking event.

Ember Cooper, 6, of Sequim receives some obstacle course help from Assistant Scoutmaster Marcus Spooner of Cub Scout Pack 4490.

Sequim Gazette photo by Monica Berkseth/ Joseph MacDonald fits a helmet onto the head of his son George, 8, who participated in Saturday’s city-sponsored biking event with his twin sister Evelyn.

The City of Sequim and the Sequim Bicycle Alliance hosted “A Wheelie Good Day” on Saturday, May 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Seal Street parking area across from Civic Center Plaza, in conjunction with the Sequim Farmers and Artisans Market.

The free, family-friendly event celebrated National Bike Month with a Kids Bike Rodeo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., presented by Cub Scout Pack 4490. It included a skills course, safety stations, helmet fitting, and tune-ups, with bikes and helmets available. Kids were also able to enjoy a helmet-decorating station with custom stickers created on-site and a smoothie bike with pedal-powered smoothies.