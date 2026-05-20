City of Sequim hosts ‘A Wheelie Good Day’ and Kids Bike Rodeo biking events
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, May 20, 2026
The City of Sequim and the Sequim Bicycle Alliance hosted “A Wheelie Good Day” on Saturday, May 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Seal Street parking area across from Civic Center Plaza, in conjunction with the Sequim Farmers and Artisans Market.
The free, family-friendly event celebrated National Bike Month with a Kids Bike Rodeo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., presented by Cub Scout Pack 4490. It included a skills course, safety stations, helmet fitting, and tune-ups, with bikes and helmets available. Kids were also able to enjoy a helmet-decorating station with custom stickers created on-site and a smoothie bike with pedal-powered smoothies.