Sequim Super Kid: Adrian Lopez

In every community, there are young people who quietly set the tone for what it means to show up with curiosity, kindness, and determination. This month, we are proud to spotlight one of our own: 11-year-old Adrian Lopez, a Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula member and fifth grade student at Helen Haller Elementary School.

Since joining the Carroll C. Kendall Club in 2023, Adrian has become a familiar and welcome presence. Whether he’s diving into computer programming activities, shooting hoops in the gym, or playing any kind of ball game with friends, he brings energy and enthusiasm to everything he does. Staff members say Adrian stands out not just for his interests, but for his character — he’s always willing to lend a hand, volunteers for responsibilities such as setting up the computer lab or the gymnasium for programs and approaches every task with a positive attitude.

Adrian’s interests go far beyond the gym. Outside the Club, he enjoys exploring politics and current events — impressive pursuits for someone his age. When asked what he would do if he were president, Adrian doesn’t hesitate: he’d work toward world peace. It’s a thoughtful answer that reflects both his inquisitiveness and his compassion for others.

He also has a love for geometry, dinosaurs — especially T. rex — and is a big fan of the Jurassic Park movies. And when it comes to sports, Adrian is all in. He plays as often as he can and proudly cheers for his favorite team, the Charlotte Hornets.

Adrian Lopez is a wonderful example of what it means to be a “Sequim Super Kid” — engaged, helpful, and full of potential. His bright outlook and willingness to contribute make him a standout today and a promising leader for tomorrow.