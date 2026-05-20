Memorial Day events scheduled

Memorial Day ceremonies , such as this one at Sequim View Cemetery in 2021, have long been held throughout Clallam County, including Port Angeles and Forks.

The City of Sequim, in partnership with local veterans’ organizations, will host “The Things We Keep,” a Memorial Day tribute, on Friday, May 22 in the Guy Cole Center at Carrie Blake Park, 202 N. Blake Ave.

This gathering honors and remembers the sacrifices and commitment of those who lost their lives in military service, or after their service. Medals, uniforms, photographs, and other mementos will be on display in tribute. Members of the public are welcome to bring their own keepsakes for display.

The memorial space will be open from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., and the formal program will be from 2-2:30 p.m. It will include music, a wreath-laying ceremony, remarks, and reflection.

Here are some of the Memorial Day services that will take place Monday, May 25:

11 a.m. — Forks Cemetery

Port Angeles

9 a.m. — Mt. Angeles Memorial Park

1:30 p.m. — Blue Mountain Cemetery

4 p.m. — Captain Joseph House, 1108 S. Oak St., outdoors in the Memorial Garden

Sequim

11 a.m. — Sequim View Cemetery

12 p.m. — Jamestown S’Klallam Cemetery

12:45 p.m. — Dungeness Cemetery

Gardiner

12:30 p.m. — Gardiner Cemetery