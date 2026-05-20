COMMUNITY NEWS — May 20, 2026

The public is invited to an Open House on June 6 where they can learn about the Medical Loan Closet stocked and operated by Soroptimists International of Sequim.

Medical Loan Closet Open House

Soroptimist International of Sequim invites the community to its Medical Loan Closet Open House on Saturday, June 6 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 425 E. Washington St. in Sequim.

The event is a chance to learn the benefits of the Medical Loan Closet and meet with volunteers. Sequim Soroptimists are committed to providing high-quality, durable medical equipment to residents within the boundaries of the Sequim School District.

PAFOL book sale

The Port Angeles Friends of the Library (PAFOL) is holding its monthly Bag of Books sale from Thursday, May 21 through Saturday, May 23. Store hours are 10:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. New books are added throughout the sale.

Books will be in the entry lobby of the Port Angeles Branch of NOLS, 2210 S. Peabody St. Patrons can buy a new PAFOL book bag for $8 and fill it for free, bring their own previously purchased PAFOL book bag and fill it for $3, or fill a PAFOL provided bag for $5.

Proceeds support the PAFOL which in turn funds special projects and programs hosted by NOLS.

More information on PAFOL can be found at friendsofthelibrarypa.org/.