Olympic Driftwood Sculptors wrap up annual Driftwood Art Show

About 80 original pieces created by 30 members of Olympic Driftwood Sculptors were on display at the Driftwood Art Show.

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Club instructor Tuttie Peetz stands amid some of her creations at the Olympic Driftwood Sculptors’ annual Driftwood Art Show, held Saturday and Sunday at the Dungeness River Nature Center. Peetz is one of the founders of the organization, which was formed in 2008.

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About 80 original pieces created by 30 members of Olympic Driftwood Sculptors were on display Saturday and Sunday, May 16-17, at the annual Driftwood Art Show held at the Dungeness River Nature Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road in Sequim. Attendance is always free.

The event included demonstrations, a Driftwood Boutique and, outside, the sale of raw wood for would-be artists. Proceeds help fund annual college scholarships for local students going into the arts.

The organization’s monthly meetings take place on the first Wednesday of the month at Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 S. Blake Ave. The next meeting is set for June 3.

Questions can be directed to club instructor Tuttie Peetz. She can be reached by email at trpeetz@gmail.com, by phone at 360-683-6860, or via the website olympicdriftwoodsculptors.org.