JV baseball brings father-son coaches, winning season together

Sequim’s junior varsity baseball team had a winning record this season going 10-8 overall and are believed to have one of the best records for the JV team in at least 20 years.

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Photo courtesy Dave Campbell/ Tyler and Dave Campbell, assistant and head coach for Sequim’s JV baseball team, are believed to be Sequim’s first graduates to coach as a father-son duo.

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Photo courtesy Ashley Lowe-Thaens/ Sequim junior varsity baseball players, from left, Ezra Fitts, Ben Reynolds, and Dakota Lowe-Thaens all hit solo home runs in their final game of the season on May 6 against Bremerton. Their home runs were the first of the season for the Wolves.

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Along with one of the squad’s best records in a few decades, Sequim’s junior varsity baseball team brought together a likely first for the school.

Head coach Dave Campbell and his son Tyler, an assistant coach, are believed to be the first father-son duo that went to Sequim High School and coached a squad together.

Dave Campbell retired from the Sequim Police Department in January and said his son asked him to lead the team calling his first season coaching a “full circle” moment.

“It was a memorable season and I foresee good things happening in the future as this team was very young and never gave up,” he said.

Campbell described the team as “very gutsy and determined.”

The JV squad featured nine freshmen and had three come-from-behind victories to finish 10-8 overall and 7-5 in the Olympic League.

Varsity coach Dave Ditlefsen said JV’s record is one of the best in the past 20 years.

They won five of their last six games of the season, including a season-ending 17-8 win on May 6 against Bremerton at home.

Campbell said they didn’t hit any home runs all season but the Wolves hit three in the last game with Ezra Fitts, Dakota Lowe-Thaens, and Ben Reynolds each hitting one.

A few players also recorded their first hits of the season in that game, he said.

“It’s such a great group,” Campbell said.