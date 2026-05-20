Veterans honored with ceremony, tiles at museum

Paul Renick, finance officer for American Legion, Jack Grennan Post No. 62, admires veterans’ tiles on the Veterans Monument on May 16 at Sequim Museum & Arts, 544 N. Sequim Ave. Volunteer Bob Stipe placed more than 150 new tiles on the wall with space for hundreds more.

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Local veteran groups, including American Legion Riders Post 29, lead a ceremony on Armed Forces Day honoring veterans who recently had tiles placed on Sequim Museum & Arts’ Veterans Monument.

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Sequim Museum & Arts, 544 N. Sequim Ave., honored 150-plus veterans in a ceremony on Saturday, May 16 after their names were placed on tiles at the museum’s Veterans Monument along Sequim Avenue.

Sequim Police Department’s honor guard presented the colors, and multiple veterans group came together for the ceremony, including the American Legion Riders Post 29, Marine Corps League Mount Olympus Detachment 897, Carlsborg and Sequim VFW groups, the New Dungeness Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, and others. Trish Bekkevar made the wreath placed at the ceremony.

Judy Reandeau Stipe, executive director of Sequim Museum & Arts, said one family had 11 people in attendance with their names on the wall.

Tiles remain available for any veteran, from Sequim or not, and can include the veteran’s name, military branch, special actions, i.e. World War II, and a unit crest patch with a copy of graphic. Cost is $25 with applications at sequimmuseum.com/ under the “Veterans Tile Application” tab.

Those interested can also reach the museum at Director@SequimMuseum.com or 360-681-2257.

The Veterans Monument was dedicated on Veterans Day in 2003 and its expansion rededicated in 2014. This event coincided with Armed Forces Day on May 16, 2026.