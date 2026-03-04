COMMUNITY NEWS — March 4, 2026

Great Decisions group to meet

The Great Decisions’ March discussion will focus on the Trump administration’s tariffs in historical perspective. The discussion will be lead by Lynn Lion and will look at the politics behind the tariffs; the new landscape after the recent Supreme Court decision; and the ongoing jolts to foreign relations.

The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 6 at the Adult Learning Center at Sequim Community Church, 950 North Fifth Ave. New people are welcome.

Empower Yourself Workshop Series

Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County is offering a free series of four weekly workshops on Tuesdays beginning March 10 to offer support and practical advice on everyday challenges for those who are living alone or anticipating living alone. Registration is required and may be done by calling 360-452-1511 or emailing office@vhocc.org.

The topics are:

March 10: Home and Automotive Maintenance

March 17: Shopping and Cooking for One

March 24: Household Finances

March 31: Taking Care of Yourself

Sequim Yacht Club

Join Sequim Bay Yacht Club (SBYC) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11 for a presentation by Priya Jayadev, executive director of Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County. The meeting will be held in the Hendricks Room at John Wayne Marina. There is no admission fee.

SBYC, the single largest continuing donor to VHOCC, has supported the hospice organization with fundraising since 1991. The major event is Reach & Row for Hospice, which each September includes rowing and sailing races and a dessert auction.

VHOCC was founded in 1978 by Rose Crumb, a nurse who recognized the critical need for home-based, end-of-life care long before it was common in most of the country. When the first hospice licensure law passed in 1988, lawmakers had the foresight to carve out a licensure exemption for volunteer hospices that did not bill for services. This gave VHOCC the ability to continue working in partnership with patients’ existing care teams supporting end-of-life care and it means that VHOCC has the freedom to provide both hospice and palliative care to patients for as long as necessary.

Once you’re a VHOCC patient, you cannot be “booted off.” VHOCC, which is the recipient of SBYC’s only major philanthropy, also has the freedom to provide care without paperwork: it does not bill individuals, insurance or government agencies.

Election input needed for proposition

The Clallam County Auditor’s Office seeks individuals to serve on a committee to draft an argument for the Clallam Online Voters’ Guide and printed Voters’ Pamphlet argument for the April 28 special election against the North Olympic Library System’s property tax levy lid lift.

Library officials said they have supporters from across the county writing a statement for the levy lid lift.

Each measure appearing in the guide/pamphlet includes the official ballot title, explanatory statement, and arguments for and against the proposition.

Committee members must reside within Clallam County. The deadline for an interested party to request a committee appointment is noon on Friday, March 6. The deadline submittal of statements is 4:30 p.m. the same day.

To apply, email elections@clallamcountywa.gov with your name, voter registration address, phone number, and what you wish to write a statement about.

For more information, about statement deadlines, visit https://www.clallamcountywa.gov/164/Ballot-Measures.