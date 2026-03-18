Ghostlight presents ‘Cinderella’ at Sequim High

Cinderella (Danielle Lorentzen) talks with her stepsister Gabrielle (Dakota Cassinelli) in a scene from “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.” Find tickets for the show at ghostlightwa.org.

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Danielle Lorentzen, playing Cinderella, rehearses with Ethan Hoch as Prince Topher for Ghostlight Production’s “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” set to run March 20-29 at Sequim High School. The March 28 2 p.m. matinee features a special photo-op after the show with Lorentzen and the rest of the cast. Attendees are invited to dress up for the occasion in Cinderella-inspired clothes.

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The magic is back for Ghostlight Productions in Sequim as the theater company brings its spring musical “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” to Sequim High School.

Show director Mark Lorentzen said organizers wanted to start the season with a light, family-friendly show.

“We did great shows that were a bit dramatic like ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ and ‘Sweeney Todd,’ and with ‘Cinderella,’ this version is so charming,” said Lorentzen, who also serves as the show’s music director.

Clocking in at about two hours including intermission, Lorentzen said it will be a “great night out for the whole family.”

Opening night is 7 p.m. Friday, March 20 at Sequim High School Auditorium, 533 N. Sequim Ave.

Shows begin at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 20-21; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22; 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 26-28; and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 28-29.

The March 28 matinee features a special picture opportunity immediately following the show where audience members are invited to stay for a photo with Cinderella (played by Danielle Lorentzen) and the entire cast. Children are invited to dress in their Cinderella‑inspired outfits.

For tickets, visit ghostlightwa.org.

Ghostlight’s production follows the 2013 Broadway version. Lorentzen said he’s found many people are surprised that “Cinderella” didn’t debut until then as fans tend to think of Julie Andrews or Lesley Ann Warren’s TV movies in 1957 and 1965.

Lorentzen said the 2013 version adds some themes that are applicable to the world today while maintaining its magical fairytale feeling.

“There are some undertones. Cinderella doesn’t just want to find a prince, she wants to improve the kingdom,” he said.

“A side story character they added (Jean-Michel played by Sean McDaniel) challenges the kingdom to listen to the people more.

“It’s all done in a lighthearted, comedic way and ultimately it comes down to a story of kindness … if people were a little kinder to each other, we’d fix the world.”

The main plot points remain the same for fans of Cinderella as she lives with her stepmother (Shahida Shahrir Mellon) and stepsisters (Becca Van Dyken and Dakota Cassinelli) while obeying their constant demands. Cinderella’s fairy godmother (Janice Parks) uses her magic to give her a new gown, glass slippers, and carriage that all last until midnight to meet Prince Topher (Ethan Hoch) at the royal ball.

Lorentzen said similarly to Broadway’s version they use only practical effects, including Cinderella’s transformation from peasant clothes to a ball gown occurring before the audience’s eyes.

“Kids are going to see it and feel it’s so magical,” he said.

The show features songs throughout, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” and “Impossible.”

Other cast members include Caleb Crawford, Bowden Cowgill, Aason Judd, Alexander Rodriguez, Brooklyn McKnight, Emily Rodriguez, Grace Possinger, Hannah Wood, Hayden Pomeroy, Jordan Crawford, Kydn Meyer, Lili Mitchell, Maddie Adams, Ozzie Hernandez, Quinn Valentine, Sage Bateman, and Selah Turrey.

Continued support

Lorentzen and Anna Pederson, the show’s choreographer for the ball, are also working together on Sequim High School’s operetta “The Wizard of Oz,” coming in May.

“Cinderella” was originally set to run in October but delayed until Sequim School District finalized an updated fee schedule for facility rentals.

As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, Ghostlight Productions has set its second-annual Ghostlight Gala for 5 p.m. April 18 at the Vern Burton Community Center in Port Angeles to support its 2026 season and continued operations of the Lincoln Theater in Port Angeles. There will be live Broadway-inspired performances from Ghostlight artists and special guests, dinner, raffles, and more.

Lorentzen said Ghostlight’s leaders are looking first to renovate the building west of the Lincoln Theater so they can start teaching classes by the summer.

“We’ve put the focus on what we can do now,” he said.

They continue to seek grants and additional funding to finalize the theater’s renovation.

For more information, visit ghostlightwa.org.