Save the date for Master Gardeners’ annual plant sale

The Master Gardener Foundation of Clallam County will hold its annual Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, May 2 at Woodcock Demonstration Garden in Sequim.

The Master Gardener Foundation of Clallam County will hold its annual Spring Plant Sale at Woodcock Demonstration Garden, 2711 Woodcock Road in Sequim, on Saturday, May 2.

The first part of the sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. After closing for half an hour, it will reopen for a half-price sale from 1-3 p.m.

Gardening enthusiasts will find a wide selection that includes veggie and tomato starts, flowering perennials, native plants, ornamental grasses, houseplants and more. All proceeds from the sale will help to maintain the 2.4-acre Woodcock Demonstration Garden and the Fifth Street Community Garden in Port Angeles. Funds will also support Master Gardener community services such as the Youth Enrichment Program (YEP) in local schools, as well as Green Thumb Education Series and Digging Deeper presentations.

Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted. Parking is available both in the west entrance lot and adjacent to Buttercup Lane. The public is encouraged to carpool as parking is limited.

For the latest information, visit clallamcounty.mastergardenerfoundation.org.