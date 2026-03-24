Parenting in Focus: Good citizenship matters — maybe now more than ever

By Cynthia Martin

Citizenship might sound like an old-fashioned word, but it’s anything but outdated. In today’s world — where screens dominate conversations and civic trust is under strain — the lessons of good citizenship may be more relevant than ever.

“Fifty years ago, citizenship was mostly about following rules and respecting authority,” says one local educator. “Today it’s about so much more — listening, cooperating, and contributing to a community where everyone can thrive.”

Does your child stay on task, listen attentively, and work well both independently and in groups? These skills don’t just appear in school; they’re taught and reinforced at home.

Most parents are surprised to learn that citizenship isn’t just taught in civics class. It appears on report cards as early as kindergarten. Those grades tell more than how a child is performing academically. They measure whether a child can stay focused on tasks, listen attentively, and work well independently and in groups.

A child who masters these skills makes learning possible — not just for themselves but for everyone around them. And as any teacher will confirm, these habits begin at home.

Schools also assess citizenship by looking at responsibility and safety: does a child exercise self-control, follow rules, finish assignments, and use classroom materials appropriately?

At home, parents set the stage. When a child is out of control, calm guidance — or even a time-out — can help restore balance. Taking responsibility goes beyond saying “I’m sorry.” It means recognizing the mistake and trying a different behavior next time.

And yes, even small things count. If toys aren’t put away or Play-Doh is ground into the carpet, it’s not just a mess — it’s a missed lesson in caring for materials and respecting shared spaces.

Perhaps the most important lesson of all is respect. Children who learn to treat others with kindness and to honor authority figures carry that into every relationship. Respect makes classrooms run smoothly, neighborhoods friendlier, and communities stronger.

Parents, again, are the first teachers. If children see respect modeled at home — in the way parents treat neighbors, cashiers, teachers, and even each other — they are far more likely to carry that forward.

Here are tips for raising responsible citizens:

Model listening: Show children what it looks like to give someone your full attention.

Set clear expectations: Explain rules — and follow through with consistent consequences.

Encourage responsibility: Praise kids for owning both their successes and their mistakes.

Respect in action: Let children see you treating others courteously, even in stressful moments.

Celebrate small wins: Point out daily examples of good citizenship at school, home, or in the community.

In the end, teaching citizenship isn’t just a job for schools. It’s a daily responsibility for parents and caregivers. As one teacher put it, “Kids don’t just learn citizenship; they live it — by watching us.”

So maybe it’s time for adults to check our own “citizenship report card.” Are we modeling respect? Practicing responsibility? Listening more than we dominate? Improving our own grade may be the best way to help children improve theirs.