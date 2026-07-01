Building Insight: The real costs behind building a home in Clallam County

By Amber Dewey

For many families in Clallam County, the dream of building a home is tied to the hope of stability, community, and long-term investment. Yet the path from planning to move-in has become increasingly complicated. Rising material prices, extended timelines, and layered permit requirements all contribute to a total cost that can feel out of reach for the average working household.

Permits: the first major expense

Before construction begins, homeowners must navigate a series of required permits. These fees support public safety, infrastructure, and environmental protection, but they also represent a significant upfront cost.

A typical new single family home in Clallam County will encounter:

• Building permit: Usually $3,000–$6,000, depending on the home’s size and valuation.

• Plan review fees: Commonly 65–70% of the building permit cost.

• Utility connection fees: Water and sewer hookups vary widely — from $5,000 in areas with existing infrastructure to $20,000+ in rural zones.

• Site specific requirements: Septic design, well drilling, stormwater engineering, and critical area reviews can add several thousand dollars.

By the time the first footing is poured, many families have already invested $15,000–$30,000 in permits and site preparation alone.

Timelines: Why building takes longer now

Construction timelines have stretched significantly over the past several years. While some delays are national trends, rural counties like ours feel them more acutely.

• Permit review times can take 8–16 weeks, depending on staffing and seasonal volume.

• Material lead times — especially for windows, trusses, and electrical components can add months to a project.

• Labor shortages in the trades mean scheduling delays for nearly every phase of construction.

• Weather remains a major factor. Our wet winters slow foundation work, framing, and exterior finishes.

A home that once took 6–8 months to complete may now require 10–14 months, even with an experienced contractor and a straightforward design.

Material costs: still high, hard to predict

While the extreme price spikes of 2021–2022 have eased, building materials remain significantly more expensive than before the pandemic.

Key cost drivers include:

• Lumber: Prices fluctuate frequently and remain elevated compared to historical norms.

• Concrete: Transportation and fuel costs continue to push prices upward.

• Electrical and plumbing components: Supply chain disruptions still affect availability and cost.

• Energy efficient code requirements: Higher performing insulation, windows, and mechanical systems improve long term savings but increase upfront costs.

For a modest 1,600–2,000 square foot home, materials alone often exceed $150,000–$200,000, depending on design choices and finish levels.

Labor: Skilled trades in short supply

Clallam County relies on a limited pool of highly skilled tradespeople. With more work than workers, labor costs have risen steadily.

• Framers, electricians, plumbers, and HVAC technicians are all in high demand.

• Wage increases are necessary to retain talent and keep pace with the cost of living.

• Specialized work — such as heat pump installation or advanced energy efficient construction — requires additional training and certification.

Labor typically accounts for 40%–50% of a home’s total construction cost.

Affordability and the local workforce

To understand how these costs impact local families, it’s important to look at the Area Median Income (AMI) for Clallam County. According to the most recent HUD data:

• AMI for a family of four is approximately $78,000.

• A household earning 80% of AMI — the benchmark for working class affordability — earns roughly $62,000 per year.

With total construction costs for a modest new home often reaching $400,000–$500,000, the gap between wages and attainable housing continues to widen. This is not a reflection of local builders, who work hard to keep costs down, but of a system strained by regulation, supply chain pressures, and workforce shortages.

Moving forward as a community

Despite these challenges, there is reason for optimism. The North Peninsula Building Association is committed to advocating for:

• Streamlined and predictable permitting

• Investments in local trade education

• Policies that support attainable housing

• Strong partnerships between builders, local government, and community organizations

Building a home will always be a significant undertaking, and there are some things affecting the cost of housing that are not controllable. But with clear information, collaborative partnerships, and continual work with local, state and national legislation, we are hopeful that more working families will one day be able to attain home ownership.

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Amber Dewey is executive director of the North Peninsula Building Association.