Chamber holds ribbon-cuttings, hydrates marathon runners
Published 1:30 am Thursday, July 2, 2026
The Sequim-Dungeness Valley Chamber of Commerce recently held ribbon-cutting events in honor of the fourth anniversary of Original Grinds Coffee Co., 615 E. Washington St., and to celebrate Jason and Lymari Dye’s new ownership of Sequim Spice & Tea, 139 W. Washington St.
Chamber representatives also supported the North Olympic Discovery Marathon by manning a water station for runners on Sunday, June 7. According to Executive Director Beth Pratt, the volunteers showed up early enough to serve many of those who walked the marathon.
For more information about the Sequim-Dungeness Valley Chamber of Commerce, visit sequimchamber.com.