Chamber holds ribbon-cuttings, hydrates marathon runners

A ribbon cutting was held on Friday, June 5 during the grand opening of Sequim Spice & Tea, now owned by Jason and Lymari Dye. The celebration coincided with Sequim’s First Friday Art Walk.

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Original Grinds Coffee Co. celebrated its fourth anniversary with a chamber ribbon cutting on Saturday, May 23. Chamber staff, board members, ambassadors — and even some customers — took part in the commemoration.

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Manning the chamber’s water station during the North Olympic Discovery Marathon are, from left, Colleen Robinson (past board president), Heather Nelson (board president-elect) and Sara Nicholls (treasurer).

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Photo by Beth Pratt/ On Sunday, June 7, Sequim-Dungeness Valley Chamber of Commerce board members and staff worked a water station for marathon runners who participated in the North Olympic Discovery Marathon.

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The Sequim-Dungeness Valley Chamber of Commerce recently held ribbon-cutting events in honor of the fourth anniversary of Original Grinds Coffee Co., 615 E. Washington St., and to celebrate Jason and Lymari Dye’s new ownership of Sequim Spice & Tea, 139 W. Washington St.

Chamber representatives also supported the North Olympic Discovery Marathon by manning a water station for runners on Sunday, June 7. According to Executive Director Beth Pratt, the volunteers showed up early enough to serve many of those who walked the marathon.

For more information about the Sequim-Dungeness Valley Chamber of Commerce, visit sequimchamber.com.