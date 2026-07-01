Off the Shelf: Learn about U.S. history at your library

As we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, one of this year’s most talked-about vocabulary words is semiquincentennial. Naturally, we’re fans of interesting words at the Sequim Library and this one comes with a bonus: There are not many words that include all of the letters to spell Sequim, but this is one of them!

During this commemorative year, use your library’s free resources to learn about the people, events and ideas that shaped the United States, and the wide range of experiences that have contributed to our country’s story. Join the library’s all-ages America’s 250th Reading Challenge on Beanstack and see how many squares you can complete on your digital Bingo card. Begin at nols.org/challenges or stop by the library for assistance.

Here is a list of titles about the American Revolution to get you started. Kids’ books are a fantastic option when you want a quick introduction to a topic without diving into a large book. They’re accessible, engaging and definitely not just for children. The following summaries are adapted from the publishers.

“American Revolution” DK Eyewitness Books: Become an eyewitness to the American struggle for independence. This picture-led guide will take you on a visual tour through revolutionary America.

“Johnny Tremain” by Esther Forbes: A classic of children’s historical fiction, this novel takes readers through the events leading up to the Revolutionary War as seen through the eyes of a boy who turns in his smithing tools for a rifle and the fight for the liberty of America.

“Chains” by Laurie Halse Anderson: As the Revolutionary War begins, thirteen-year-old Isabel wages her own fight for freedom. She and her sister Ruth, in a cruel twist of fate, become the property of a malicious New York City couple. When the unthinkable happens to Ruth, Isabel realizes her loyalty belongs to whoever can provide her with freedom.

“Guts and Glory: The American Revolution” by Ben Thompson: From an action-packed series, this book takes readers through the fascinating history of the American Revolution. Perfect for history buffs, reluctant readers, and fans of “Hamilton.”

“The American Revolution” film series by Ken Burns: Geared toward adults, this series examines how America’s founding turned the world upside-down. Thirteen British colonies on the Atlantic Coast rose in rebellion, won their independence, and established a new form of government that reshaped the continent and inspired centuries of democratic movements around the globe. Available from the library on DVD and streaming.

Online Resources

At nols.org, use Gale Literature: LitFinder to explore early American speeches and poems. Read the Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights online at the National Archives at archive.gov. Check out Smithsonian Institution collections at si.edu or the Museum of the American Revolution at amrevmuseum.org.

America’s 250th staff picks

Find a variety of other titles in the America’s 250th staff picks booklist in the library’s catalog at nols.org. Stop by the Sequim Branch Library, 630 N. Sequim Ave., for additional American history selections and to browse the shelves. You can also call the library at 360-683-1161 or email discover@nols.org.

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Emily Sly is manager of the Sequim Branch Library.