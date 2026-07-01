A&E BRIEFS — July 1, 2026

Writers Read event July 8

Blue Whole Gallery’s next Writers Read event will be Wednesday, July 8 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. featuring storytelling, poetry and creative expression.

This month features an open theme, giving writers the freedom to share whatever inspires them in five-minute allotments. Whether it’s a personal essay, short story, memoir, poem, or a work in progress, all forms of prose and poetry are welcome.

Writers Read is a relaxed and welcoming gathering presented in partnership with Olympic Peninsula Authors. It’s an opportunity for writers and listeners alike to connect through the written word, discover new voices, and enjoy an hour of creativity in an art gallery setting. Admission is free and all are welcome.

Blue Whole Gallery is located at 129 W. Washington St. in Sequim. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday, and Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit bluewholegallery.com or stop by the gallery.

Chorus workshop

Grand Olympics Chorus is having a 9-week workshop starting Wednesday, July 8 and ending with a performance at the 9/11 ceremony in Port Angeles. The workshop will be Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at QFC Shopping Center, Suite E-103 (near Dollar Tree), 990 E. Washington St. in Sequim.

“Raise Your Voice in Harmony and Friendship” will bring women together to learn about the unique sound of women’s barbershop and learn some songs while making new friends. For more information, email to info@grandolympicschorus.org.

KSQM presents music from wartime

To commemorate Independence Day, KSQM 91.5 FM will present “A Musical Journey through America’s Wars” on Sunday, July 5 from noon to 6 p.m. Written by local veteran George Dooley in collaboration with KSQM and sponsored by American Legion Post 62 of Sequim, the original program explores America’s military history through the music, stories, and voices of each era.

From the American Revolution to modern conflicts, the series blends historical insight, storytelling, and selections that highlight how music shaped the nation’s wartime experience.

The program will be broadcast again on Veterans Day.