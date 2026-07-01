Strait Spin: Choosing the right bike for the Olympic Peninsula

Few places are better suited for cycling than the Olympic Peninsula. From the quiet farm roads surrounding Sequim to the sweeping vistas of the Olympic Discovery Trail, cycling here offers something for everyone — fitness, exploration, social connection and simple enjoyment of the outdoors.

In choosing a bike, consider where you plan to ride (roads, trails, mixed surfaces), purpose (leisure, fitness, commuting, racing) and frequency (daily or occasional/seasonal recreation use). Here are some bikes and features to consider.

Road bikes: These are typically lightweight bikes with narrow tires and drop handlebars (allowing for lower riding position, reduced wind resistance and more speed). These features produce less resistance but a stiffer ride. These bikes are designed for efficiency and speed, not necessarily comfort, on paved roads and long rides.

Mountain bikes: Built for rugged terrain and off-road use with wide knobby tires, suspension systems, and durable frames. Typically made from aluminum or carbon fiber for strength and lightweight performance. May have front or full suspension (front and rear) that absorbs shocks from uneven terrain, improving control and comfort. Straight, wide handlebars improve balance and handling on technical trails.

Gravel bikes: These bikes combine the speed of a road bike with the rugged capability of a mountain bike. Designed for mixed terrain such as pavement, gravel roads and packed dirt, these bikes are ideal for commuting, bikepacking, and long-distance adventures. They often have flared drop bars for improved control and comfort on mixed, rough road surfaces.

Hybrid bikes: One of my favorites, this versatile bike combines features of road and mountain bikes, providing comfort, speed and adaptability for commuting, casual riding and recreational fitness. With lightweight frames, often made from aluminum or steel and flat or straight handlebars for a comfortable, upright riding position, this durable bike is a great general-purpose bike for wide range of cycling conditions.

Electric bikes (E-bikes): Currently very popular, these bikes combine the benefit of traditional bikes with the convenience of electrical assistance (electric motor and rechargeable battery) allowing the rider to manage hills, longer distances, heavier loads and headwinds. E-bikes are available in many styles, including road, mountain and hybrid. Many e-bikes have several levels (or modes) of assistance, allowing you to adjust the amount of boost you get. (Some provide a boost only when you pedal, others have a throttle button that will assist you even when you don’t). Washington state law uses a 3-class e-bike system for bicycle-like rules with no DMV licensing.

Class 1 – Pedal assist only, motor stops assisting at 20 mph.

Class 2 – Throttle capable (motor can run without pedaling), but motor stops assisting at 20 mph.

Class 3 – Pedal assist only, motor stops assisting at 28 mph, with a speedometer required

The law (recently updated on June 11) notes that Class 3 riders must be 16+ and these bikes are not allowed on sidewalks or shared use paths unless a local ordinance says otherwise. Know the law!*

While a fun, practical and eco-friendly mode of transportation, these bikes are typically heavier (important consideration if lifting/mounting on to a bike rack/in a vehicle). Whether for commuting, recreation, or fitness, e-bikes offer a unique and enjoyable cycling experience.

City, cruiser and commuter bikes: A cruiser bike is usually built for comfort on shorter, flatter rides (think leisure) while a commuter bike is designed to make daily travel feel more efficient and practical (think utility). A cruiser bike often helps new or more casual riders feel more confident due to their style and upright position which reduces pressure on hands, wrist and low back during the ride. A commuter bike is built to move through city streets efficiently and handle daily use with much less fuss. These bikes are often equipped with racks, fenders and durable components.

Specialty bikes: This category of bikes includes tricycles, recumbent, tandem, folding bikes and others with benefits and features beyond the scope (length) of this article. Talk with your bike friends or dealers to learn more.

Pedal Options

Pedal selection can significantly influence comfort, confidence, and efficiency. It’s worth noting that new bikes may not come with pedals, so knowing ahead of time the kind of cycling you are interested in is helpful. And of course, as your interest, frequency and expertise in riding changes, you can always switch out your pedals.

Flat/platform pedal (best for beginners)

Cage/Toe Clip pedal (additional stability/efficiency)

Clip on pedal (experienced cyclists)

Hybrid pedal (both platform/clip-in)

Cycling on the Olympic Peninsula offers exceptional scenery but also requires preparation. Weather conditions can shift rapidly, even in summer. Besides your cell phone (only use when fully stopped), riders should consider carrying water, lights, rain protection, and basic repair supplies.

Final thoughts

Every experienced cyclist once started as a beginner. Borrow a bike, rent one for a weekend, visit multiple bike shops, and ask questions. Most importantly, ride with friends and enjoy the extraordinary beauty of the Olympic Peninsula.

* Washington state e-Bike Law – Washington E-Bike Laws 2026: Trail Access, Age & Rebates – The Cyclist Choice

thecyclistchoice.com/resources/washington-ebike-laws/>

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The Sequim Wheelers is a volunteer organization that uses a fleet of adaptive bikes to provide rides to those who cannot ride themselves. Rides are free. See sequimwheelers.com for details.