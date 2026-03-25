COMMUNITY NEWS — March 25, 2025

Lions host dinner for veterans

The Sequim Valley Lions’ Club, with support from 7 Cedars Casino, is hosting a Veteran’s Spaghetti Dinner at the Sequim VFW Hall, 169 E. Washington St., on Saturday, April 18 from 4-6:30 p.m. The meal includes spaghetti, meatballs, garlic bread, salad, coffee or tea, and dessert. Veterans eat free. Guests are $5 per plate, and children 5 and under eat free. Orders to go are also available.

VHOCC monthly training

Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County is hosting in-person volunteer orientations for those interested in learning more about or volunteering with the organization.

The first session is scheduled for Wednesday, April 1 at 11 a.m. in the VHOCC conference room, 829 E. Eighth St. in Port Angeles. A second orientation is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7 at 11 a.m. at a location in Sequim to be disclosed at the time of registration.

Registration is required for both sessions by calling 360-452-1511 or emailing reception@vhocc.org.

Volunteers serve in a variety of roles such as front desk receptionist, in the organization’s lending closet or delivering medical equipment to patients’ homes. They can also serve at the bedside of hospice patients or offer grief support and spiritual care or handle various tasks in the office or at fundraising events.

To learn more about the nonprofit, call the organization at 360-452-1511, or visit volunteerhospice.org or its Facebook page.

Aero museum head to speak at Yacht Club

Join Sequim Bay Yacht Club at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 8 when Mike Payne, director of the Port Townsend Aero Museum (ptaeromuseum.com), will describe the museum, its restoration shop and the youth program.

Payne addressed the club years ago and now he’ll be providing an update on the variety of programs at this vintage aircraft collection.

The meeting will take place in the Hendricks Room at John Wayne Marina. Admission is free, and the program is open to teens as well as adults.