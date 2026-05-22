PA Community Players Children’s Theatre seeks youth for ‘The Enchanted Bookshop’

Port Angeles Community Players (PACP) Children’s Theater is holding auditions for “The Enchanted Bookshop” by Todd Wallinger, directed by Marissa Meek, on Saturday, May 30 and Wednesday, June 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Port Angeles Playhouse at 1235 E. Lauridsen Blvd.

The show will run Aug. 7–16 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Youth ages 8-18 are welcome to try out for 23 roles that include such literary legends as Dorothy Gale and Toto, Robin Hood, Tom Sawyer, and Heidi.

The Enchanted Bookshop follows scatterbrained owner Margie and her magical books as they become unwitting accomplices in a diamond heist. By day, A Likely Story is an ordinary little bookshop. But after closing time, the real story begins! As soon as the coast is clear, beloved characters from the shelves spring to life — including Sherlock Holmes, Pollyanna, Long John Silver, and more. Their golden rule? Never let a human see them alive.

But when diamond smugglers stash their loot inside the bookstore, Margie’s beloved shop is suddenly in danger. The storybook heroes must decide: should they reveal themselves to warn Margie and risk disappearing forever — or can they outwit the crooks while staying hidden between the pages?

Filled with humor, imagination, and cameos by iconic favorites like the Queen of Hearts, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Doctor Dolittle, “The Enchanted Bookshop” is a family comedy that celebrates the magic of books, the power of teamwork, and the adventures waiting inside every story.

At auditions, kids will be asked to read a scene with other children and to move around, so comfortable clothes are recommended. Want a sneak peek before auditions? Copies of the play are available to read at the Port Angeles Library and Sequim Library.