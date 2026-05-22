Monday Musicale awards seven music scholarships

Monday Musicale recently awarded scholarships to seven Clallam County high school students graduating in the field of music.

Scholarship recipients are:

Braeden Baker-Huff, Port Angeles High School (cello) — $8,000

Olivia Baros, Sequim High School (vocal) — $2,250

Cassidy Duncan, Sequim High School (vocal) — $500

Violet Knobel, Port Angeles High School (viola) — $2,250

Alvardo Martin-Mendoza, Forks High School (flute) — $500

Anna Possinger, Port Angeles High School (vocal) — $500

Hayden Rayburn, Sequim High School (vocal) — $6,000

Monday Musicale was started by Thelma McCoy in 1968. She collected donations that funded $150 music scholarships for two high school students. That tradition has carried on. To date, the group has awarded $217,000 in music scholarships to 211 high school students.