Monday Musicale awards seven music scholarships
Published 1:30 am Friday, May 22, 2026
Monday Musicale recently awarded scholarships to seven Clallam County high school students graduating in the field of music.
Scholarship recipients are:
Braeden Baker-Huff, Port Angeles High School (cello) — $8,000
Olivia Baros, Sequim High School (vocal) — $2,250
Cassidy Duncan, Sequim High School (vocal) — $500
Violet Knobel, Port Angeles High School (viola) — $2,250
Alvardo Martin-Mendoza, Forks High School (flute) — $500
Anna Possinger, Port Angeles High School (vocal) — $500
Hayden Rayburn, Sequim High School (vocal) — $6,000
Monday Musicale was started by Thelma McCoy in 1968. She collected donations that funded $150 music scholarships for two high school students. That tradition has carried on. To date, the group has awarded $217,000 in music scholarships to 211 high school students.