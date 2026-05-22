Blue Whole Gallery celebrates 29th birthday with exhibition, reception

“Blissed Out Bear” is among the many works among local artists featured at Blue Whole Gallery.

Blue Whole Gallery is marking nearly three decades of championing artists, fostering creativity, and enriching the cultural landscape of Sequim and the surrounding area.

Since opening its doors in 1997, Blue Whole Gallery has featured both emerging and established artists, showcasing diverse works across mediums and styles. Over the past 29 years, the gallery has built a reputation for thoughtful curation, innovative exhibitions, and a deep commitment to supporting the arts and the community of Sequim.

To commemorate its 29th anniversary, Blue Whole Gallery will host “At 29, We Still Shine,” an anniversary exhibition opening during First Friday Art Walk on June 5. The showcase will feature a collection of works from present gallery artists.

“This anniversary is not about looking back — it’s about honoring the artists, patrons, and community members who continue to make Blue Whole thrive,” founding member Barb Boerigter said in a press release. “At 29, we still shine because of the passion and connection that art brings into people’s lives.

The anniversary event will include an opening reception on June 5 at 5 p.m., with opportunities to meet gallery artists, enjoy light refreshments, and engage with the stories behind the artwork. The exhibition will hang through the month of June.

Blue Whole Gallery is located at 129 W. Washington St. It is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find out more at bluewholegallery.com.