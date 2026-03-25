FAITH NEWS — March 25, 2026

Rev. Jamie “Psyche” Star will be a new guest speaker at Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 29.

Star will speak on the topic “Returning from Underground.” For over 2000 years the Greek-speaking world held the secret of Persephone’s return to her mother Demeter. Going from the world of death to the living Earth is something that changes one deeply. Communion with the Holy Daughter and the Great Mother can change how one views spring.

The service can be attended in person at 1033 N. Barr Road, or via Zoom.

For more information, visit olympicuuf.com.