Parenting in Focus: Not all kids are the same — and that’s a good thing

By Cynthia Martin

Kids come in all shapes, sizes, and personalities. While they generally follow the same developmental path, the pace and style can look very different from child to child. Some kids are ahead of the curve, others may take a little longer. And that’s okay.

What matters most is not when your child reaches a milestone — but that they keep moving forward. Progress looks different for everyone.

If you ever notice that your child’s development seems off track, don’t panic. Start asking questions. Reach out to your pediatrician, request a developmental screening through your school, or talk to an early childhood specialist. The more you know about your child’s unique style — strengths, quirks, and all — the better you can support them.

Become your child’s expert. Read, ask questions, connect with other families, and trust your instincts. If school is involved, stay involved. Your role doesn’t end when the professionals step in — you’re your child’s #1 advocate.

Helping others understand

Siblings often surprise us by how naturally inclusive they are. Young children don’t fixate on differences — they focus on connection. They’ll invite your child to ride bikes, play games, and just be a friend. Their example can help others see your child for who they are, not what they aren’t.

As a parent, you help set the tone for the rest of the family. When you model acceptance and celebrate your child’s uniqueness, it helps others do the same. That ripple effect can change how your child is treated in everyday life.

Finding joy in differences

Your child’s differences don’t define them — they enrich who they are. Maybe your child is especially observant. Maybe they’re overflowing with energy or have a gift for connecting with animals. Maybe they’re warm, affectionate, or deeply curious about the world.

Celebrate those things. Spotlight their strengths. Support them through challenges, but also notice where they shine.

Parenting a child who is “different” can be tough. But it can also be deeply rewarding. The parents who thrive in this journey are the ones who look past comparisons and lean into what makes their child special.

Be that kind of parent. Be your child’s biggest cheerleader. And remember — different doesn’t mean less. It just means uniquely and wonderfully them.