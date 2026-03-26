Get It Growing: Gardening in wet soil

It’s March in the garden. Days are longer (thank goodness), nurseries are tempting, and there’s a strong urge to get outside and “do something.” Be advised that “something” probably shouldn’t include working in the very wet soil.

Winter and early spring soil is often saturated from seasonal rains and cool cloudy weather. Working the soil when it is too wet can cause long-term damage that affects plant health for many growing seasons.

The following information primarily applies to in-ground garden and landscape beds. For sure, you don’t want to poke around in soggy raised beds or containers either, but usually the drainage and lighter soil structure allow them to dry out and warm up faster than native soil.

Soil isn’t just dirt — it’s a living structure made up of mineral particles, organic matter, air spaces, water, and billions of microorganisms. Soil organisms begin to reawaken as temperatures slowly rise in spring. Earthworms, fungi, bacteria, and other microbes play critical roles in nutrient cycling and soil structure.

Disturbing wet soil disrupts these systems just as they are becoming active. When soil is wet, those air spaces are filled with water. Stepping on it, digging, or tilling compresses the soil particles together, collapsing pore spaces and squeezing out oxygen, and it doesn’t bounce back.

This compaction reduces drainage, limits root growth, and interferes with beneficial soil microbes that need air to function. It may not be noticeable at first, but the result can be hard, cloddy soil that drains poorly in winter and dries into concrete-like layers in summer.

When is soil too wet?

You know the soil is too wet if the ground attempts to pull your muck boots from your feet as you walk across a field. But a simple test may be the best. Take a handful of soil from about 4-6 inches deep and squeeze it gently.

• If it oozes water, it’s too wet.

• If it forms a sticky ball that can be tossed in the air, it is still too wet.

• If it crumbles easily when poked or dropped, it’s workable.

Conditions vary widely across the Peninsula. Gardeners in Sequim’s rain shadow may reach workable conditions earlier than those in Port Angeles and to the west. It really is all about garden layout, structures, and microclimate. Don’t assume the soil is ready by a certain date; test each individual garden area for workable soil.

What not to do

Avoid walking, tilling, or digging in wet conditions. The most common error is forgetting and walking into or through wet beds. Walking on garden beds causes compaction even when soil looks only slightly damp. Designated paths, steppingstones, or wide boards laid temporarily across beds can distribute weight and B soil structure. Best practice is to limit the width of your garden beds so you can work each area from the edges instead of stepping into or walking through them.

To help your soil warm, avoid using heavy mulch early in the spring. Mulch is an important tool, especially for weed suppression, but timing matters. Applying thick mulch to already cold, wet soil can slow warming and keep soil soggy longer.

What can you do?

If weeds are a problem, or more correctly, because weeds are always a problem in early spring, gently remove them with the least disruption to the soil. Weed from the edges of the bed, using long-handled tools to slice off the top of annual weeds (that means you, shotweed!). Large perennial weeds like dandelions that are deep or hard to reach can wait.

Once weeded, you can use a light layer of compost or leaf mulch to block the light and discourage the weeds from germinating. Be vigilant.

For areas you don’t plan to plant until late spring or summer, sheet mulching with cardboard and compost can block the light and suppress weeds while protecting soil from compaction and erosion. For areas like pathways, bed edges, and utility areas, using a healthy three inches or more of mulch is a great idea anytime.

Gardening early may feel like a head start but if the soil is too wet it often leads to frustration later. By waiting until the soil is ready, gardeners protect one of their most valuable assets.

While you are waiting, if you are interested in garden soils, WSU Extension has a publication titled “A Home Gardener’s Guide to Soils and Fertilizer.” You can download it for free at pubs.extension.wsu.edu. Search for the title or enter the code EM063E.

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Homegrown Berry Series

The Master Gardener 2026 Homegrown Berry Series topic for this month is “Growing Blueberries in the Home Garden.” This free two-hour class will be presented at the Dungeness River Nature Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road in Sequim, on Saturday, March 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

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Susan Kalmar is a Clallam County Master Gardener.