MILESTONES — March 25, 2026

Sequim High School student and community volunteer Nolan Bacchus is Sequim Elks’ Student of the Month for March.

The New Dungeness Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently honored three Sequim Scout troops — Troop 90, Troop 1498 and Troop 7498 — for their proper flag handling, display and disposal. Regent Anita Reynolds, second from left, is shown with, from left, Maddie Bower, Dominic Critchlow and Brycen Gorr, who accepted the certificates on behalf of their troops.

Local Scout troops honored

Three Scout troops were awarded Flag of the United States of America certificates from the New Dungeness Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) on Saturday, March 14. The certificates are awarded to individuals and groups who have demonstrated proper flag handling, display, and disposal according to the United States Flag Code. The troops recognized were Troop 90, Troop 1498 and Troop 7498, all of Sequim.

Along with providing color guards for various ceremonies in the community, the troops conducted a proper, respectful flag retirement ceremony.

“I was impressed with the way they conducted the flag retirement, and appreciated the older Scouts taking time to teach the younger Scouts what to do,” said Anita Reynolds, Regent of the New Dungeness Chapter, when presenting the awards.

New Dungeness Chapter was organized last year to promote patriotism, historic preservation and education in the Sequim Community. To learn more about DAR membership, visit dar.org or contact newdungenessdar@gmail.com.

Soroptimists announce Girls of the Month

Soroptimist International of Sequim has announced its Girl of the Month for February and March.

Haylee Watkins, Girl of the Month for February, is an honor roll student and has been honored as an English Student of the Month. As a student in advanced placement English, Watkins indicated she enjoys this class because it challenges her. She aims to attend Western Washington University and obtain a degree in art education after graduating from high school.

The Soroptimist Girl of the Month for March is Sophia Rhynes. Rhynes is active both in school and in her community through various volunteer efforts. She has maintained honor roll status since beginning high school and is earning a letter in basketball. Aspiring to become a nurse, she particularly enjoys her favorite class, Human Body Systems.

In addition to her academic achievements, Rhynes is also employed while attending school. After graduation, she plans to enroll at Western Washington University, with the intention of transferring to the University of Tennessee College of Medicine.

Ericksons celebrate 70th anniversary

Longtime Sequim residents Dale and Linda Erickson will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on April 1. Dale is 90, and Linda is 87.

An announcement by the family about the couple’s milestone stated: “Their children describe their parents’ marriage as one marked by unwavering loyalty, gentle humor, and a quiet, enduring affection that has never faded. From the busy years of raising a family to the quieter rhythms of later life, Dale and Linda have continued to show the same commitment and care that first brought them together.”

Elks name Student of the Month

The Sequim Elks have selected Nolan Bacchus as the group’s Student of the Month for March.

The son of Robyn and Benjamin Bacchus, the young man has given back to the community in multiple ways, including volunteering with the Wolfpack Football League and serving as a referee for Sequim Youth Basketball and as an umpire for Sequim Little League. He also contributes his time to the Sequim Food Bank, demonstrating a genuine commitment to helping others, the organization stated in an announcement about the honor.

At Sequim High School, Bacchus excels academically and on the basketball court. His demanding schedule includes college‑level courses.

Looking ahead, Bacchus hopes to attend Arizona State University and play basketball at the collegiate level.