Parenting in Focus: What does ‘ready for kindergarten’ really mean?

By Cynthia Martin

for the Sequim Gazette

Every year, more than 70,000 children in Washington take a big step: starting kindergarten. For many families, it’s a milestone filled with excitement and questions, one of the most important being: Is my child ready?

Being ready for school isn’t just about knowing letters or counting to 10. Kindergarten readiness is a blend of emotional, social, physical, and cognitive skills. Here are a few key things that help a child start strong:

Are they excited about learning?

Can they play and work cooperatively with others?

Do they manage emotions and behavior in a group setting?

Are they familiar with books, letters, sounds, shapes, and numbers?

Can they handle basic self-care like using the bathroom or putting on a coat?

Can they focus on a task for at least 15 minutes or more?

Do they have the motor skills to hold scissors or ride a tricycle?

In short, it’s about the whole child — not just academic checklists.

From birth to age 5, a child has about 2,000 days to get ready for school. Yet a survey of kindergarten teachers found that only 44% of kids arrive with the skills they need to thrive. And the reality is sobering: children who start behind often stay behind. Studies show that if a child isn’t reading at grade level by third grade, they’re significantly less likely to graduate from high school.

That’s why the early years matter so much. Research tells us that 85% of brain development happens before a child turns 3. Yet only 5% of public investment in children happens during this critical time.

Parents play a key role in preparing their children for school. But parenting — especially in today’s world — isn’t easy. Many families are juggling jobs, caregiving, financial stress, or parenting alone. The weight of daily life can make it hard to also be a child’s first teacher.

That’s where we all come in.

Kindergarten readiness isn’t just a family issue — it’s a community responsibility. Here’s how we can all help:

Volunteer to read with preschoolers or join programs designed for young children.

Talk with children. Kids who hear more words grow stronger language and thinking skills.

Support early childhood education. Well-trained preschool teachers spark a love for learning.

Encourage parents. Remind them that what they do matters — and offer support, not judgment.

Children who succeed in school grow into adults who contribute to our communities, lead our businesses, and shape our future. Helping every child get a strong start isn’t just the right thing to do — it’s one of the smartest investments we can make.