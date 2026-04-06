Wildflower Walk series returns to Dungeness River Nature Center

Photo courtesy Dungeness River Nature Center/ An easier walk will be offered on Friday, April 24 along the Dungeness River Trails.

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Local wildflower expert John Bridge, with help from Dungeness River Nature Center Education Manager Montana Napier, will lead the next installment of the Wildflower Walk Series April 22-24.

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Photo courtesy Dungeness River Nature Center/ The immersive guided hikes offered through the River Center’s Wildflower Walk Series are popular with nature lovers and plant enthusiasts.

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The Dungeness River Nature Center invites nature lovers and plant enthusiasts to take part in its Wildflower Walk Series, offering immersive guided hikes through the changing floral landscapes of the Dungeness Watershed.

On April 22-24 there will be three opportunities to witness spring in bloom, with sessions led by local wildflower expert John Bridge and the River Center’s education manager, Montana Napier.

On Wednesday, April 22, and Thursday, April 23, participants will explore the Lower Dungeness and Gray Wolf confluence area on a moderately challenging full-day hike from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each day covers about two miles of trail with frequent stops to observe and identify early bloomers and emerging plant life in this diverse river corridor.

The cost is $30 for DRNC members and $40 for non-members. These hikes involve narrow trails, uneven terrain, and occasional obstacles, so sturdy footwear and good mobility are recommended.

On Friday, April 24, an easier walk option will be available along the Dungeness River Trails in Sequim from 1-3 p.m. This shorter and more accessible outing is designed for those who prefer a slower pace and flatter ground while still enjoying the beauty of native plants.

The cost is $10 for DRNC members and $15 for non-members.

Participants in all sessions will learn how to identify native species and observe seasonal changes in plant communities, from first blooms to seed setting, while enjoying the sights and sounds of the forest. Walks begin at the Dungeness River Nature Center, and additional instructions will be provided upon arrival. Advanced registration is required.

The Wildflower Walk Series continues throughout the season, with the next set of walks beginning May 13 and additional outings planned through the summer.

More information and registration can be found at dungenessrivercenter.org/programs/category/wildflower-walks/.

The Dungeness River Nature Center is located at 1943 W. Hendrickson Road in Sequim.