A&E BRIEFS — April 8, 2026

Fiber Artists host UFO exhibit

How members of Peninsula Fiber Artists transformed abandoned projects into art is the theme for “UFO: Second Sightings,” open April 5 — May 31 in the 24/7 Fiber Habit walk-by exhibit at 675 Tyler St. in uptown Port Townsend.

The textile artists bagged up their UFO’s (unfinished objects) and traded them anonymously several months ago, with the challenge to create something entirely different. Now the sculptures, art quilts, collages, handbags and totes are on display along with photos of what each bag contained as starting material.

Sequim members of Peninsula Fiber Artists who participated in the exhibit are Linda Carlson, Kathie Cook, Liisa Fagerlund and Lynn Gilles.

For more than a dozen years, Peninsula Fiber Artists has provided exhibit opportunities and monthly meetings with skills talks, show-and-tell and networking for textile artists at all levels. Guests are welcome at the meetings, which alternate between the Northwind Art space at Fort Worden and the Gardiner Community Center. For a schedule of meetings and current exhibits, see sda-np.com.

Library Friends host sale

Friends of Sequim Library hosts its monthly book sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at its location in Rock Plaza at 10175 Old Olympic Highway, Sequim.

This month, organizers feature astronomy books, hardback fiction, and tiny books. They also have large amounts of DVDs, CDs, games, and puzzles. Most items are one dollar or otherwise marked.

Grange plans Spring Fair

The Sequim Prairie Grange will host its Spring Craft Fair & Flea Market April 17–18, offering a weekend of local artistry, vintage treasures, and family-friendly activities.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at 290 Macleay Road. Visitors can browse handcrafted items by local artisans inside the historic Grange, while outdoor vendors offer antiques, collectibles, and unique flea market finds.

Food will be available both days, with breakfast and lunch served Friday in the Grange. On Saturday, the Clallam County Junior Livestock Auction (CCJLA) will host a barbecue, bake sale, and petting zoo outdoors, adding to the community atmosphere.