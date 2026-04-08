FAITH NEWS — April 8, 2026

Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will host Rev. Barry Andrews at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 12. Andrews will share a message inspired by Transcendentalism — a philosophical, spiritual and literary movement that developed in the late 1820’s and 1830’s in the New England region of the United States. A core belief is in the inherent goodness of people and nature.

Andrews is minister emeritus of the Unitarian Universalist congregation at Shelter Rock on Long Island and author of several books about Transcendentalism and Transcendentalist authors, most recently “The Gospel According to This Moment: The Spiritual Message of Henry David Thoreau,” published by the University of Massachusetts Press.

One can attend the service either in person or via Zoom.

For more information, visit olympicuuf.com.