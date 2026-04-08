Food vendors needed for July 4th celebration

The City of Sequim is accepting applications from food and beverage vendors to provide service at the Sequim Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 4, at Carrie Blake Community Park, 202 N. Blake Ave. Food vendors will be located outside near the Guy Cole Event Center.

Vendor applications can be found online at https://portal.laserfiche.com/r7962/forms/independencedayfood.

Contact Parks and Events Specialist Carrie Kann at ckann@sequimwa.gov or 360-582-2454 with questions. The deadline for applications is Friday, May 1, at 4 p.m.

Food and beverage vendors are required to comply with all Clallam County Health Department requirements.