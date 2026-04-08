OMC, UW Medicine consider ‘e-consults’

Brad Simmons, president of UW Medicine Hospitals & Clinics, speaks to the Olympic Medical Center Board of Commissioners on Wednesday. The two organizations signed a nonbinding letter of intent last August and are evaluating a potential partnership.

A delegation from UW Medicine outlined ongoing collaboration with Olympic Medical Center as the two organizations evaluate a potential partnership.

“We’re very excited to be here,” said Brad Simmons, president of UW Medicine Hospitals & Clinics and senior vice president for medical affairs, as he spoke to the OMC Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, April 1 before a nearly full Linkletter Hall.

“We continue to look for opportunities for this community, and we’re very hopeful about the future.”

Simmons said the organizations have been working on a number of initiatives, including continuing medical education and telestroke services.

A key next step is expanding “e-consults” that would allow local providers to connect with UW specialists.

The goal, he said, is “to keep the patients here in this local community but still get that specialty level of care.”

OMC has been exploring a potential affiliation with UW Medicine since August 2025.

The two organizations signed a nonbinding letter of intent in September and launched a due-diligence process that has been extended twice — in November 2025 and again in February — and now runs through Aug. 31.

Commissioners also discussed the closure of Planned Parenthood’s Port Angeles clinic, which is relocating in-person services to Bremerton, although some care will remain available locally through telehealth.

North Olympic Healthcare Network Chief Medical Officer Kate Weller and Dr. Allison Berry, the health officer for Clallam and Jefferson counties, said local providers — including OMC, Jamestown Family Health Clinic and NOHN — are already coordinating a response.

Berry, who joined the meeting by phone, said the closure would affect access to several services, such as STD testing and reproductive health care.

Several speakers during public comment expressed concern about potential gaps in care, particularly for low-income patients and those without primary care providers.

Financial improvement

OMC interim CFO Dennis Stillman told commissioners the hospital remains under financial strain but has shown some recent improvement.

OMC has about 30 days of cash on hand and roughly $3 million to $4 million in overdue accounts payable, part of about $26 million total owed to vendors, Stillman said.

Its daily cash burn is roughly $750,000 to $800,000.

Stillman said OMC must refinance about $30 million in bonds this year or risk the debt being called. He said the hospital is working with an investment firm and also could seek to ease financial constraints tied to the bonds as part of the process.

Interim CEO Mark Gregson said the hospital continues to recruit physicians, including in cardiology, oncology and orthopedics, and is working to maintain coverage amid recent provider departures.

He said OMC will continue to rely on interim nursing leadership and has not yet begun hiring for permanent positions.

At least 19 clinicians have left OMC in the past six months. Orthopedists Dustin Larson and Loren Larson, as well as Chief Physician Officer Allen Chen, have resigned.

Commissioner Carleen Bensen, who participated remotely, said the joint conference committee was convened in response to multiple medical staff resignations.

“I want to make sure that the public who are concerned who think that we’re not doing anything about it — we certainly are,” she said.

During public comment, oncology nurse Pamela Hawney asked commissioners to address staffing shortages at OMC’s cancer center. She said the unit has been short-staffed for more than a year and warned the situation is affecting both staff morale and health care delivery.

“We need your help,” Hawney said. “All of our patients deserve timely, safe and compassionate care.”