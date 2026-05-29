George Takei set for virtual author talk through NOLS on Sunday

Photo courtesy NOLS/ The North Olympic Library System hosts discussions about “They Called Us Enemy” and a livestreamed talk with author George Takei this weekend.

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As the finale to the One Book, One Coast community reading program, the North Olympic Library System (NOLS) is hosting discussions about “They Called Us Enemy” and a livestreamed talk with author George Takei.

Book Discussions on Saturday, May 30:

• 11 a.m., Sequim Library, 630 N. Sequim Ave.

• 2 p.m., Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St.

Virtual Author Talk with George Takei on Sunday, May 31:

• At both the Sequim Library, 630 N. Sequim Ave., and the Forks Library, 171 S. Forks Ave., doors open for this special event at 1:30 p.m. and the livestream begins at 2 p.m.

• A virtual option is available through LA County Library. Register at NOLS.org/OneBook for the Zoom link.

“They Called Us Enemy” is a graphic memoir that recounts Takei’s childhood in U.S. incarceration camps during World War II, following Executive Order 9066, which forced more than 120,000 people of Japanese descent from their homes. Confronting questions of patriotism, family, loyalty, and community, Takei’s work is a stunning examination of what it

means to be American, both long ago and today.

More than 190 libraries across Washington, Oregon and California are participating in the One Book, One Coast program, which is designed to bring people together in conversation and reflection through shared reading and events.

The book is available for checkout in print and eBook through NOLS.

To learn more, visit NOLS.org/OneBook, call 360-417-8500 or email discover@nols.org.

NOLS programs are generously funded in part by local Friends of the Library groups.