Parenting in Focus: Everyone needs to help

The old saying “It takes a village to raise a child” is still true. While some people think this idea belongs to the past, it is just as important today.

It begins with something simple — being friendly. When you pass a young person in the store, say hello or offer a smile. In that brief moment, you are sending a message of acceptance. Young people often struggle most when they feel unseen or unaccepted. Even very young children watch closely to see how adults respond to them. A friendly greeting almost always matters. Imagine the kind of society we would have if we smiled or said hello to most people we met.

If you live near a family with young children, be a welcoming neighbor. When you see a child walking a dog, ask about the dog. Share your own dog’s name or a quick story. Conversation is a powerful way to show care. As you get to know a child in your neighborhood, you might invite them to read a book with you — perhaps a book about dogs, inspired by how you first met.

Children also benefit from positive relationships with older adults. In the past, extended families often lived close together. Today, grandparents may live far away or in another state. Still, children need opportunities to form warm, respectful connections with older people. After all, you will one day be the older person in your child’s life.

Help your child reach out across generations. Bring a small token of friendship to an older neighbor—a cup of coffee, a book, or simply the gift of a visit. Take your child with you so they can learn, firsthand, how to show kindness and respect to others.

We all need connection. Much of daily life is spent alone — talking on the phone, working on a computer, doing laundry, or reading a book. But when you greet someone or stop to talk about their dog, you open the door to community.

Learning from the village goes both ways. Children have lessons to learn, but they also have something to give. When you teach your child to be friendly and caring, you help shape not only their character but also the tone of your community. It is a powerful lesson — and one worth encouraging.