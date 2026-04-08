Powering More Than Homes: Programs that make a difference

Leader Customer Service rep Coeann Church, left, and Customer Service manager Chandra Halvorsen demonstrate the strength of communities when neighbors support each other.

By Ken Hays

for the Sequim Gazette

I’m Ken Hays, your Clallam County PUD commissioner for District 1. I’ve called Sequim home since 1977, where my wife and I raised our family. I have been fortunate to serve this community in a variety of ways, and I’m glad to have this space to stay connected with you each month.

Clallam County PUD is pleased to welcome two new team members focused on strengthening customer connections and community engagement. Sophia Rognlien joins the PUD as Customer Experience and Communications manager, bringing a focus on enhancing how we serve and communicate with our customers. Mikaela Mallis joins as Customer and Community Outreach programs coordinator, where she will support programs that connect customers with valuable resources and assistance. Together, they will help expand outreach efforts and ensure customers remain informed, supported, and connected.

A key part of that work is increasing awareness of the programs available to support our community, both for those who need assistance and for those who want to help.

Clallam County PUD offers two meaningful ways for customers to support neighbors facing financial hardship: the Neighborly Assistance Program and the PowerPledge Fund.

The Neighborly Assistance Program allows customers to make one-time or recurring donations to help low-income households pay their electric bills. Every dollar donated is passed directly to local community agencies, such as St. Vincent de Paul and Sequim Community Aid, ensuring funds go straight to families in need during challenging times.

As part of the Neighborly Assistance Program, the PowerPledge Fund is a newer initiative designed to provide immediate, short-term assistance for customers experiencing urgent crises, such as medical emergencies, job loss, or unexpected hardship. Supported by both employees and community donations, this fund helps prevent service disconnections when fast support matters most. While PowerPledge donations are not tax-deductible, 100% of contributions go directly to helping local customers.

Customers can choose to give once, contribute monthly, or simply round up their bill to the nearest dollar to support these programs. Participation is flexible and can be adjusted or canceled at any time.

Together, these programs reflect the strength of our community and our shared commitment to supporting one another when it matters most.

In addition to community-supported programs, Clallam County PUD also offers a Low-Income Energy Assistance Program designed to provide ongoing monthly bill discounts for qualifying customers. Eligibility is based on factors such as household income, size, and overall energy costs, with income limits set higher than many other assistance programs, making it accessible to more families in the community.

The application process is simple and only takes a few minutes to complete, allowing customers to quickly find out if they qualify for reduced monthly energy costs. This program offers consistent, reliable support to help make utility bills more manageable year-round.

At Clallam County PUD, we believe reliable power is essential, and so is supporting one another. The addition of these new roles reflects our continued commitment to listening, improving, and ensuring every customer has access to the resources and assistance they may need.

Whether it’s through community-supported programs like Neighborly Assistance and PowerPledge, or ongoing bill support through our Low-Income Energy Assistance Program, we are proud to stand alongside our customers. Together, we can continue building a stronger, more connected community.

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Ken Hays is District 1 commissioner for Clallam County Public Utility District (PUD).