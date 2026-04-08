Senior squad qualifies for Knowledge Bowl state tournament

Sequim High School seniors, from left, Charlie Medlong, Jessie Bainbridge, Laila Sundin, Ahrya Klinger, Josh Loucks, Finn Braaten, and Nico Musso finished 12th in the 2A state Knowledge Bowl tournament on March 21 in Wenatchee.

A team from Sequim High School qualified for the 44th Washington State Knowledge Bowl tournament earlier this school year regionally and finished 12th overall in the 2A standings on March 21 at Wenatchee High School.

SHS teacher and team coach Laura Gould said the students had fun and that the team is all seniors, so next year’s squad will be all new.

Competitors included Jessie Bainbridge, Finn Braaten, Ahrya Klinger, Josh Loucks, Charlie Medlong, Nico Musso, and Laila Sundin.

The state tournament opens with a written round of 50 multiple-choice questions under a 35-minute time limit followed by four preliminary oral rounds with 50 questions each. A semi-final and championship round each ask another 50 questions about history, literature, math, science, and more.

This year, Ridgefield won the tournament and Port Angeles came in ninth. Sequim placed third in 2022 and 2025, and won the 2A title in 2018.

For more information about the Washington State Knowledge Bowl, visit https://sites.google.com/wenatcheeschools.org/wa-kb/home.